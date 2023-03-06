Charles
Sew a bird keyring take-and-make kits will be available for pickup all day Friday, March 11, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Hand sew your own felt keyring. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7774949.
A 1926 La Plata tornado display will be exhibited all day Friday, March 3, at the La Plata branch. Learn about the deadly tornado. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8041039.
Free showers will be avialable 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Waldorf West branch.
Pi-Oneers will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Reinforce basic math concepts with fun activities and games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7774866.
David Epstein will discuss his book "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World" virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 13. The event is part of the library's Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://libraryc.org/ccplonline/24356/register.
Wills and Estate Process 101 — Understanding the Process will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. For those thinking about making a will but not sure where to start. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7819508.
Art Exploration Teen Edition — Vietnamese Traditional Art will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457209.
St. Mary’s
A family sing-a-long will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Leonardtown branch. Sing and dance to storytime and classic children's songs. Feel free to bring an instrument. No registration.
Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Author Carol Simon Levin, who wrote “Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates” will portray Abigail Adams, who wrote to her husband John asking that the Continental Congress, “Remember the ladies” when drafting new laws for the new nation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Citizen Science — Bird Watch will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn the many ways you can help scientists all over the world while bird-watching with a focus on the Celebrate Urban Birds project. Part of the event will be held outdoors. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
You Belong at the Library will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Complete a fun arts and crafts project. The event is intended for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as their friends, family and caregivers. The group meets on the third Monday of each month. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Art On Your Own Terms will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Lexington Park branch. Experiment with art supplies, and make a project. Materials provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m. noon; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter - Native Flowers for Early Spring Gardening will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Daffodils and tulips are lovely, but the spring beauty bee and the spring beauty flower need each other. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Rebecca Serle will discuss her book "One Italian Summer" 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. The book by the New York Times bestselling author tells the story of the transformational love between mothers and daughters on the Amalfi Coast. Go to https://live-howardcounty.pantheonsite.io/event/author-works-rebecca-serle-one-italian-summer-online.
Homeschool Meet Up: Tech Time will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Southern branch. Play with robotics and circuitry. Drop-ins welcome. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7984134.
Nicki Erlick will discuss her book "The Measure" virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Social Security: Retirement will be held in-person and virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn more about retirement eligibility requirements, family benefits, options, and the application process. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.