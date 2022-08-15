Charles
Shibori and Indigo dyeing workshop will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Potomac branch. Shibori is the ancient Japanese art of creating tie-dye effects with tight folds. Create a one-of-a-kind bandana and participants can bring up to three items, which must be 100% cotton, to dye. For all ages. Drop-in event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6642656.
Behind The Story: The Beauty in Breaking with Michele Harper will be held virtually 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Author Michele Harper learned to become an effective ER physician and brought insight and empathy to every patient, and understood each of us is broken both physically and emotionally. How we recognize those breaks, how we try to mend them, and where we go from there are all crucial parts of the healing process. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6643763.
3Doodle a bookmark 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the P.D. Brown Branch. Use a 3D pen to apply warm plastic onto a paper template to make a plastic bookmark. Templates will be provided, but feel free to bring coloring templates. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6722828.
Lawyer in the Library will be held noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Waldorf West Branch. Receive pro bono legal services with Southern Maryland Legal Aid for legal matters. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5915955.
St. Mary’s
Travel The World: Ecuador will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Learn about tourist attractions, language, customs, cuisine, clothing and The Galápagos Islands from an Ecuadorian. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A bad art expo will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Lexington Park branch. Create your own disaster-piece. Supplies included. For teens and tweens. The worst art will receive a trophy. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
How to Knit will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch a CreativeBug tutorial which provides a basic understanding of materials, knots, stitching and patterns. Have your questions answered. The St. Mary’s County Library card can access CreativeBug. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Waterfowl hunting and boating safety will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Leonardtown Library. The course will address the factors that contribute to boating accidents while hunting or fishing such as loading and maneuvering your boat, anchoring, lights, visual distress signals, sound producing devices, capsizing, swamping and man overboard. The classroom course is presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Writers By the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6393100.
Purple lightbulbs will be distributed for International Overdose Awareness Day 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6460789.
The Bookmobile will be at Silverwood Farms 10:30 a.m. to noon; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816117.
The Solomons Youth Book Club will discuss five novels 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Southern branch. The books are “Amulet: Supernova,” “The Bad Guys: Cut to the Chase,” “The Bad Guys: They're Bee-Hind You,” “Catwad: You're Making me Six” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6976779.
Artificial Intelligence 101 will discuss "The Every" by Dave Eggers 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, online or at the Prince Frederick branch. The book can be placed on hold at the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6598455.
Books & Toys will virtually discuss “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Book discussion for adults, playtime for kids. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6829876.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information 10 a.m, to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Twin Beaches branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6984250.