Charles
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702489.
DIY Magnetic Poetry will be available for pick-up all day Friday, April 14, at the Waldorf West branch. Celebrate National Poetry month by making magnetic poetry pieces. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7961855.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the joy of reading with children. Registration required. For the 10 a.m. slot, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602690, and for the 11 a.m. slot, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7603087.
Family Craft Night will b e held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Waldorf West branch. Spend family time together creating simple craft projects. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7627964.
Tween Comic Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. All fans of graphic novels and comics welcome. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7775060.
Creative Writing Workshop for tweens will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Waldorf West branch. Come together with other writers to learn the basics of creative writing and get hands-on practice with activities. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7952713.
STEAM Club: Painting With Physics will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Waldorf West branch. Learn about force and how to use it to create cool artwork. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7803124.
St. Mary’s
Our Rights Too! Overlooked Women of Color in the Fight for Women's Rights will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Carol Simon Levin, storyteller and author of "Remembering The Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates" will discuss the story of the long fight for women’s rights emphasizing the overlooked role played by women of color. A Q&A session will follow. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Friends of the Library will hold its annual spring book sale noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 (members day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 (bag day), at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Join at the door or go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org. Email folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Plant for Pollinators in Your Home Garden will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Leonardtown branch. Chris Pax will share strategies for using native plants at home to create pollinator friendly yards from spring to fall. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
You Belong at the Library will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Complete an arts and crafts project. Intended for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as their friends, family, and caregivers. Walk-ins welcome as space permits, but registration recommended. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Protect Yourself: Online Security and Privacy will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 18, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to protect yourself and your information online. Topics include using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoiding internet scams, and using available tools to limit collected and shared information while browsing the web. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Using Census Records: The U.S. Federal Census and State Census Records will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The U.S. Federal Census has been conducted every 10 years since 1790 and these federal and state records contain valuable information about your ancestors. Learn about locating census records, what information was collected, and how to use the information to make an ancestor’s timeline. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899204.
Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at ---. Learn about and celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture with dancing, food, art projects, performances, games and more. Vendors, performers or exhibitors can contact Robyn Truslow at 410-535-0291. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7228121.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch, and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Saturday, April 15. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Rangers of Normandy: Battle for Point Du Hoc will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at North Beach Town Hall in North Beach. Hear Vincent Turner’s telling of the story of the Second and the Fifth Ranger Battalions at Pointe-du-Hoc 79 years ago. Uniforms and equipment from World War II will be on display. Registration not required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7916376.
Homeschool Meet Up: Art-O-Rama! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Southern branch. Get artsy and explore mixed-media and creativity. Drop-ins welcome. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7984021.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore topics STEAM-related topics as building, coding, counting and creating. For grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991827.
A book discussion on Maggie O’Farrell’s “The Marriage Portrait” will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17. Put the book on hold. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8041306.
THE BASICS: Communication will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Calvert Country School, 1350 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Boost your child’s language development and knowledge of the world. Snacks, take home materials, and door prizes. The event is part of the School Readiness Series. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7920446.
Take Back the Night: I Have the Right To will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Learn about a high school survivor’s story of sexual assault, justice and hope from Susan and Alex Prout, founders of “I Have the Right To” whose daughter Chessy is the survivor of high school sexual assault and author of “I Have the Right To.” Place the book on hold. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8226627.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Twin Beaches branch. A representative from the Health Department will also be available to answer questions and provide information about healthy living and health services. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7961139.