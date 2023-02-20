Charles
Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Play the role-playing game. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Color Me Calm adult coloring program will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Waldorf West branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading with children. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602683.
Behind The Story: Sadeqa Johnson will be held virtually 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Johnson will discuss her new novel “The House of Eve.” The event is part of the library’s Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://libraryc.org/ccplonline/24104/register
Teen 90s Craft Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Waldorf West branch. Make 1990s-inspired perler bead keychains and buttons. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613627
St. Mary’s
Kids Book Club will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at e Leonardtown branch. Participants can bring in and discuss their favorite graphic novels, participate in related activities, and enjoy refreshments.
Internet Basics will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the Leonardtown branch. The introductory class will explain how to perform web searches, judge if a website has legitimate information, create an online account, and fill out forms or registrations online. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Irish Genealogy will be held virtually 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The program will explore the Irish institutions and resources to utilize when researching Irish genealogy and focus on how to research one’s Irish roots and ancestry by concentrating on Irish resources. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intro to Google Workspace will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the CharlotteHall branch. Learn about Google Workspace and how to make it work for you. Computer background required. Registration recommended. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Cricut Crafts: Water Bottle Designs will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to use the Cricut cutting machine to make adhesive vinyl designs that can be applied to curved surfaces. No experience necessary and all materials provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Early Childhood Advisory Council Provider Training: I am a Mathematician will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Construct competence in increase counting and cardinality skills for all learners using Learning Trajectories and fostering language and mathematical reasoning. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7649591.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7666538.
Grooving and Moving will be held 10to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Twin Beaches branch. Dancing, singing, and play while learning about music. For ages 2 to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7715163
African Americans of the Chesapeake in the War of 1812 will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. A panel discussion will feature authors and historians will share information about African American soldiers during the American Revolution and Civil War. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7917386
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Twin Beaches branch. Investigate science, technology, engineering, art, and math with books, experiments and hands-on activities. For grades 3 to 7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7714592
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m. and the White Sands Community Center 4:30 to 6 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 28. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.