Charles
Morgan Mccoy will discuss “Black Women Business Owners who Built an Empire” virtually 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Other women will discuss their rags to riches business success stories and personal tragedies. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5611153.
Dungeon & Dragon starter kits will be available to pick up through March at the Waldorf West Branch. Kit includes basic adventure set up, a map, paper dice, character sheets, character markers and more. Supplies limited. For teens and adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5996585.
The STEM Club will meet virtually 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Experiment, explore and learn while having fun exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. This month the topic will be computer coding. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6130803.
An American Sign Language club for kids will meet virtually 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Review fingerspelling, numbers and phrases. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6136257.
The Shadow Pandemic: Disproportionate Impacts of COVID-19 will be held virtually 6 p.m, Tuesday, March 2. The interactive presentation will detail the disparate impact of COVID-19 on women, with an emphasis on the longstanding economic, social, and gender based disparities that have intensified systemic and structural barriers to equality. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5892965.
St. Mary’s
Author Jessie Mihalik will discuss fantasy and romantic science fiction virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. She will discuss her writing process, her "Consortium Rebellion" trilogy and her newest book, "Hunt the Stars." Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Learn about Irish genealogy 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Leonardtown Branch. The program will focus on how to research one’s Irish roots and ancestry by concentrating on Irish resources. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Discuss Martha Wells' "Murderbot Diaries” series 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An income tax assistance program is available Wednesdays through April 13 at the Lexington Park Branch for those who live in Southern Maryland and who make less than $57,000 a year. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert County Parks & Recreation will host a job expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Southern Community Center. Apply for available positions such as aquatics, recreation, natural resources, parks and safety and special facilities. Workshops on resume writing, interviewing skills and dressing your best. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter will hold a meeting titled "Bags, Barrels & Old Boots" 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Learn how to create a successful container garden. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
A Buy One, Get One Free book sale will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Prince Frederick Branch. Thousands of used books available. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Discuss the film "Chinatown" virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Watch the movie through Kanopy beforehand. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Senior Center 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 1. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, copying and printing, library card services and materials for checking out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.