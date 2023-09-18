Charles
Shrouds and Shadows story submissions will be accepted all day Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 25-27 at the Mobile Library Branch. The branch is accepting submissions of short ghost stories to be read at a future reading event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Imagination Time will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7465667.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Waldorf West branch. Story time for young ones and their caregivers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7574208.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held online and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8288583.
Mobile Library: Balloon Bowls will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Nanjemoy Community Center, 4375 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8843403.
STEM Club: Helicopters will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. The monthly club experiments, explores and learns while exploring principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8961559.
The Teen Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Discuss modern and classic graphic novels, both modern and classic. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8945883.
Unlocking the Common Application will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. College Application Specialist Tamara Baptiste-Wallace demystifies the application process, including financial aid and the Common App. Part of the library’s College Bound Series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8404144.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Amor Towles will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles about his incredible body of work. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8829325.
St. Mary’s
American Sign Language storytime will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Leonardtown branch. Read books, do activities, and learn a bit of ASL. For children and families with little to no ASL experience. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A silent movie watch party will be held 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch the 1923 Hunchback of Notre Dam in honor of National Silent Movie Day. Popcorn will be provided and drinks and snacks permitted. No registration required.
Library Fun for adults with cognitive disabilities will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Leonardtown branch. Tryout Bookflix, the digital library of animated stories, and then choose from a variety of sensory activities related to the story. For adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as their friends, family, and caregivers. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor storytime will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Greenwell State Park, 25420 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood. Stories, songs and activities for children with their adult caregivers. Siblings welcome. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic lunch. Program is rain or shine and park fee is waived for storytime visitors. Registration required per family group. Go to www.stmalib.org. Park admission will be waived for families registered for storytime.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872840.
Garden Smarter - Local Garden Tour will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 30 Duke St., Suite 103 in Prince Frederick. Tour the gardens at the Calvert Resource Building, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum and Butterfly Alley. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7779848.
Touch a Truck with the Bookmobile will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Calverton School, – in Huntingtown. Touch, climb aboard and learn about fascinating trucks and vehicles. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/9114683>
MakePlayLearn will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8949692.
Monday Night Movie Musings will virtually discuss “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. The movie is available on Kanopy through the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8832018.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. Stories, songs and fun. Bring chairs or blankets. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info.
The Importance of Having a Business Continuity Plan will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Fairview branch. Participate in the lunch-n-learn workshop at which an overview of business continuity planning and provide resources on how to get started will be discussed. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/9091348.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m. and White Sands 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Grooving and Moving will be held 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Southern branch. Dancing, singing, and playing while learning about music. For ages 5 and yiunger. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/9174269.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Southern branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Fairview branch. A representative will be available to answer questions and provide information. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8449485.
