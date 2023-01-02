Charles
Take and Decorate a Snowman Mat with Playdough will be held through January, at the Waldorf West Branch. Take and decorate a snowman mat with play-do during the month of January. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7475199.
Winter Book Bingo will be held all day Friday, Jan. 6, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Play the classic game with a literary twist. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7484902.
A Fantasy Blog/Take-and-Make Journey - Chapter 4: Food and Drink will be held all day Friday, Jan. 6, at the La Plata branch. Check out Call to Adventure on the Children's Blog at the start of each month to read a chapter of a personalized adventure and get the materials to make your own adventurer's kit. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7580091.
A genealogy Take & Make starter kit will be held all day Friday, Jan. 6, at Waldorf West branch. Learn more about your ancestors and what happened to them. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613912.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 6, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702476.
An Evening with "The Good Liar" Mentalist Brian Curry will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Potomac Branch. The event will provide a gasp-per-minute performance unlike any seen. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7201648.
Saturday Morning Book Discussion will virtually review Leila Mottley's "Night Crawling" 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7448023.
Behind The Story: Namina Forna of The Gilded Ones Series will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The New York Times bestselling author of The Gilded Ones Series will discuss her second installment, “The Merciless Ones.” The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7740465.
Happy Hour Crochet & Knitting will be held virtually and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Potomac Branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7229937.
Adult Game Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Potomac Branch. Board games and card games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7533294.
St. Mary’s
Take part in the winter reading challenge, which will run through Jan. 31. Be entered to win prizes after logging in first book. The library’s goal is 2,500 books read. Registration required. Go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org/reader365
All three locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All three locations will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Expungement Day will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lexington Park branch. Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC will offer free legal help to those seeking Maryland expungements of criminal records. Appointments last about 20 minutes and name, birth date and phone number will be required. Provide a case number if available. Registration required. Call 301-863-8188 or go to www.stmalib.org.
Painted Portraits & Snowy Scenes art event will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Lexington Park branch. Paint your own wintertime portrait and eat chill-themed treats. Supplies are provided. For ages 8 to 18. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A basic email computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to send and receive email, navigate your inbox and practice downloading and attaching files. Gmail will be used so bring your password with you, or receive assistance to set up a Gmail account. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Weekly winter storytime will return Jan. 9 through Feb. 24, at the Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park branches. Space will be limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Create a winter bird refuge virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Wild Birds Unlimited Barb Whipkey will explain how to prepare a winter shelter for backyard birds and bring color and activity to your yards by learning the best ways to protect birds from the wind, create roosts, and build protective shelters out of brush piles and fallen branches. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Speculative Fiction Book Club will discuss “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton virtually 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Each month the club will discuss a fantasy or science fiction novel. All books are available on Hoopla. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature photography by Gary Scribner through Jan. 31, at the Fairview branch. Other local artists will be at other branches. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7542415.
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899192.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon, Burnt Oaks from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Prince Frederick Community Villagre 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out.
Garden Smarter will host Identifying and Controlling Non-native Invasive Species 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Calvert County Community Resource Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Learn how to identify the non-native invasive plants that are most common and causing the most damage and techniques for each species. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7774992.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816126.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Prince Frederick branch. All levels welcome. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7465706.
Twin Book Discussion on any challenged or banned books will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7762665.
Meet the Calvert County Veterans Affairs Commission 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. Discuss the future of veteran support in Calvert County. Registration not required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7397137.
Working Wednesdays: Job seeker resources will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet with a DLLR Representative one-on-one. Walk-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7374715.
Lotus Book Club will discuss "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7557145.