Charles
Waldorf West Branch is hosting a virtual Pick Your Peril: Winter Is Coming adventure through Thursday, Dec. 31. The online “choose your own adventure” style activity will determine the outcome of the story. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Potomac Branch will host a virtual Volcano Art Project in a Bag through Thursday, Dec. 31. Make a curbside appointment to receive your free kit. For ages 9 to 14. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
La Plata Branch will host a virtual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Salisbury University history professor Dean Kotlowski will lead a lecture and discussion to commemorate the men and women lost in the attack. The event is presented by the Worcester County Library. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. Go to https://worcesterlibrary.libcal.com/event/7278158
PD Brown Branch will host a virtual Pondering Pompeii discussion 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Learn what life was like before the the volcano blew. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth
Waldorf West Branch will host a virtual Kahoot! Trivia Party for Teens titled Winter Reading Program 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. For ages 12 to 18. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
St. Mary’s
A virtual chair yoga session will be held 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The class will help give your body some gentle movement while seated in a supportive chair with a sturdy back. The instructor will be Megan Grunewald, who taught Hatha and restorative yoga classes for four years with a nonprofit studio in Columbus, Ohio, and currently teaches online yoga classes. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual romance book club will be held 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, on “How the Dukes Stole Christmas” by Sarah MacLean, Sophie Jordan and Tessa Dare. A different romance novel will be discussed each month. All books will be available in both eBook and audiobook format on Hoopla.
An online Christmas Piano concert will be held 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The students are from Georgia Harvey’s class. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
All three St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26, or Christmas. All branches will reopen Monday, Dec. 28.
Calvert
Twin Beaches Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. Job search and counseling and resumer assistance. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Virtual Library will host an Afternoon of Poetry: Readings by Cave Canem Poets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The annual Cave Canem poetry reading features local Cave Canem fellows and is hosted by Reginald Harris from Poets House. Registration required. Go to https://calendar.prattlibrary.org/event/an_afternoon_of_poetry_readings_by_cave_canem_poets_7741.
Calvert Virtual Library will host a Storytime Online 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. Each of the Storytime Online presentations can be found on he library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Virtual Library will be part of a WW IIunes performance 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Frank Nanna and the WW IIunes will celebrate America of the 1940s. Go to https://worcesterlibrary.libcal.com/event/7269278
Calvert Virtual Library will host virtual Twine Text adventure games 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Learn how to use Twine (twinery.org) to make interactive stories and games and make your own story. Computer accessibility is recommended. For ages 10 to 19. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.