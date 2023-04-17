Charles
All branches will be closed Friday, April 21, for staff development day. All branches will reopen Saturday, April 22.
DIY Magnetic Poetry will be available for pick-up all day Friday, April 22; and Sunday, April 24 through Monday, April 26, at the Waldorf West branch. Celebrate National Poetry month by making magnetic poetry pieces. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7961862.
Art of Innovation will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland's Velocity Center, 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. free family fun about science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics, STEAM, and Innovation. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8323486.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Play the role-playing game from your own home. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7399676.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Waldorf West branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8376618.
Happy Hour Crochet & Knitting will be held virtually and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Potomac Branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7424129.
Mobile Library: Playdough Packs will be available 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Waldorf Senior Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, copying & printing, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7798230.
Teen Hangout will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Waldorf West Branch. Video games, board games, and other activities. For ages 12 to 18. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7962091.
Advanced STEM Club - Homopolar Motors will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at thePotomac Branch. Experiment and learn while exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7844860.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with William Kent Krueger will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The New York Times bestselling author will discuss his newest book in the Cork O’Connor series “Fox Creek” and other works. The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7896778.
St. Mary’s
Open Art Workshop: Color Your Way will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Leonardtown branch. The program will focus on color such as mixing, color theory, or just general usage and each workshop will feature a still life. Supplies will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Boating Safety will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn about safety, security, navigation and more. The seminar is for boaters with little to no background or training in boating safety as well as a refresher for more experienced boaters. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A Scrap Your Spring! scrapbook event will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn how to start your very own scrapbook and how to decorate pages with fabulous materials. Bring your own photos. Materials will be provided. For ages 8-18. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Computer Class - Google Drive will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Lexington Park branch. The introductory course will explain what Google Drive is, to how to upload documents, create documents and organize items. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project for an afternoon of conversation and shared creativity. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899205.
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to9 p.m. Friday, April 21. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684198
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prince Frederick branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8225514.
Homeschool Meet Up: Construction Zone! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Southern branch. Build using blocks, fort builders and more to explore engineering. Drop-ins welcome. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7983975
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Twin Beaches branch. Investigate STEAM with books, experiments, and hands-on activities. For grades 3-7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7714595.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss “Logan Luck” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24. Trying to reverse a family curse, Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Watch the movie on Hoopla at the library. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8187378.
The Bookmobile will be available 2 to 3 p.m. at Asbury Solomons and 4:30 to 6 p.m. at White Sands Community Center Tuesday, April 25. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Southern branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7944311.
Calvert Conversations will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, behind the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum at the Dolores Parlor. Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum President Mike Sweeney will discuss the history of the “most important little railroad in the United States.” Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8025223.
CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. Talk about your healthcare questions or needs. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7979957.