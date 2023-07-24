Charles
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Mobile Mondays at the Park: Camping fun will be at White Plains Park, 1015 St. Charles Parkway in White Plains 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 31. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8461691.
Tween game time will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Waldorf West branch. An afternoon of fun and games. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8485932.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held online and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8287670.
Library Explorer: Sumer camp scavenger hunt will be held all day Tuesday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug. 2; and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8482817.
Teen Makerspace: Button maker will be held all day Tuesday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug. 2; and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Design buttons and/or keychains by upcycling books and magazines, stickers or an original design. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8501243.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Waldorf West branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457181.
Apples & a Bookworm Club will meet 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Explore the love of reading. For preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8486145.
Outdoor tie-dye fun will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Potomac branch. Create a splash of color this summer. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8534327.
Protect Your Assets & Liabilities - Preparing with Proper Protection Financial Literacy workshop will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Potomac Branch. The financial literacy workshop will focus on building savings and wealth with World Systems Builders. Part of the library’s How 2 Series. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7762114.
St. Mary’s
Introduction to Microsoft Word will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of how to use a computer to write letters or other documents. Advanced mouse and keyboard abilities required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Storyteller Khaleshia Thorpe-Price will discuss interactive performances of "Anansi & the Moss-Covered Rock" 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Lexington Park branch and 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall Monday, July 31. Space is limited and seating will be on the floor. Bring a blanket.
A self-defense class for women and teens will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn new skills and proactive strategies to help protect yourself and others. Class includes nine hours of instruction and practice, training manual and refreshments. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intermediate 3D printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of the browser-based 3D modeling program, TinkerCAD, as well as how to use PrusaSlicer to prepare files. Some experience with 3D print technology is recommend, but not required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Board Game Club will meet 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Use provided games or bring one. The game of the month is Marvel Champions. Ages 125 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature the works of Linda Craven through August at the Southern branch. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872830.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Tuesday Tarot study group will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice Tarot as a tool, for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8100884.
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8027160.
Work on Whatever will be held 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your paper craft, scrapbook, quilting, origami, or whatever project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8676669.
A book discussion on Marie Benedict11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the North Beach Senior Center. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8494294.
Messy Crafts will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Southern branch. Join 4H and Calvert Library for fun and educational Messy Craft workshops. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8674993.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. For all levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8797239.
Pints and Private Eyes Book Club will virtually discuss Susan Rigetti's "Cover Story" 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. The noir, detective and crime fiction group meets online on the first Thursday of the month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8396957.
