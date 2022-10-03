Charles
Flying machine STEAM kits can be picked up all day Friday, Oct. 7, at the Waldorf West Branch. For children. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6972822.
Library After Hours: Putin's Endgame will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the La Plata Branch. Former U.S. State Department Planner for Russia and Ukraine Michael Kimmage will discuss Putin's long-term foreign policy objectives. For teens and adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7200794.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 7, at Waldorf West Branch. For all ages. No registration required.
Escape Room starter kits will be available all day Saturday, Oct. 1, at the P.D. Brown branch. Design your own escape room. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7034444.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Waldorf West branch. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6146111.
Merlin's Minions will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Waldorf West Branch. Wizarding fun and mystery solving. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6949929
Play a life-sized game of Life 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6806536.
St. Mary’s
The Lexington Park branch will be closed Sunday, Oct. 9, for floor maintenance and all three branches will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Archaeology Seminar: No More Three Letter Words will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Learn about recent archaeological projects in and around Southern Maryland and why archaeologists do things a certain way. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Fall bird feeding will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Wild Birds Unlimited owner Barb Whipkey will share tips on how to entice migrating birds to your yard and make your yard a favorite for our area's winter visitors. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Art On Your Own Terms will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Lexington Park branch. Experiment with art supplies and make a project to take home. Materials provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Protect Yourself: Online Security and Privacy will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Leonardtown branch. Topics include using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoiding internet scams, and using freely available tools to limit the information that's collected and shared when you browse the web. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Cozy Mystery Book Club will discuss Traci Wilton’s “Mrs. Morris & The Ghost” 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Leonardtown branch. Come dressed as your favorite detective and maybe win a prize. The theme for the month is Spooky Sleuthing. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m.; the Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
Learn Mahjongg 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Southern branch. Drop-in event. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
All branches will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in honor of Columbus Day. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will be available at all times. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
Explorers will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Prince Frederick branch. Visit a new country each month and learn about culture, traditions and language. For grades 3 to 5. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
Working Wednesdays will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet with a DLLR representative to discuss seeking employment or career change. Walk-ins welcome. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Prince Frederick branch. Job search, job counseling and resume assistance. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
Sleepy Stuffies story time will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Southern branch. Wear pyjamas and bring a stuffed animal for stories and songs. For ages 5 and younger but older siblings are welcome to attend. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.