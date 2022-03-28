Charles
A budgeting kit for beginners will be available through the month of April at the Waldorf West Branch. The kit includes a financial planner, a simple calculator, pen, and QR codes for amazing library books, Ebooks, and free online budgeting classes. For adults. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6144374.
A guide to digital nomadism will be held virtually 7 p.m. Friday, April 1. Digital nomads are people who design their work lives to be mobile, so they can travel and live where they please without maintaining a long-term home. Learn what their lives are really like, and how they make it all work. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5516752.
STEM Club: DNA will be held virtually 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Experiment, explore and learn while having fun exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering and math. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6130813.
A teen film club meeting will be held virtually 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Film club is dedicated to learning and actively participating in the film-making process. For teens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6045809.
An Interviewing and Negotiating Successfully webinar will be held virtually 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The event will provide interviewing and negotiating skills to interview and negotiate successfully, secure a position and earn a wage that accurately reflects the market value. For teens and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5704014.
St. Mary’s
The Friends of the Library annual spring book sale will be held noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, for members only; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. Become a member at the door.
Outdoor Storytime will be held 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lexington Park Library; 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Leonardtown Library; and 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Charlotte Hall Library. Stories, rhymes, songs and activities. For ages 1 to 5 and their adult caregivers. Storytimes will be cancelled in case of bad weather. Register once per family group and for each session. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Learn about genealogical research with a free Ancestry Library Edition 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Leonardtown Library. Learn answers and clarification, along with a tutorial, of how to use Ancestry to research one’s own genealogy, in addition to how to start researching one's family history. Open to all ages and experience levels. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Anime movie night will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Leonardtown Library. This month’s movie will be “The Princess and the Pilot” by Jun Shishido. A discussion will be held following the screening. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library's mask requirement has recently been lifted. Indoor and Outdoor Storytime will restart the week of March 14 as should Imagination Stations, toys and interactives. High quality masks are still available at library locations for those who need them. For more information, call Robyn Truslow at 410-535-0291.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Prince Frederick Branch. Play Scrabble, Mahhjong and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Art in the Stacks will be held all day Sunday, April 3, at the Fairview Branch. The event will feature the photography of Laura Moyer. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Learn about Medicare in person or virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Prince Frederick Branch. Social Security Administration Public Affairs Specialist Diana Varela will discuss Medicare eligibility requirements, enrollment periods, application process, resources and answer questions. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Briar Patch: The Murder that Would Not Die will be held virtually or in person 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Author and historian Donald G. Shomette will discuss the decades-old unsolved murder. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
A book discussion on Chanel Miller’s “Know My Name” will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Prince Frederick Branch. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join Calvert County Commission for Women for a discussion of Miller's experience as a survivor not just of sexual assault, but of the legal aftermath, that has given courage to thousands of others to share their experiences and get help. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.