Charles
Cookie Trivia will be held all day June 23-24, June 26-27, and June 29, at the Waldorf West branch. Answer trivia questions. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8259324.
A car seat check will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Waldorf West branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8325715.
Imagination Time will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7465095.
Celebrate Pride Month during story time all day Monday, June 26, at the Waldorf West branch. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8530394.
The Mobile Library will be at Bensville Park 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, June 26, at 6980 Bensville Road in White Plains; and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Waldorf Senior Center. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held virtually and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8287639.
Mandala Art will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8290687.
Teen Glow Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Waldorf West branch. Glow activities and games. For ages 12 to 18. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8260704.
Mix it Up – Chemistry will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Potomac branch. Discover the wonders of chemistry with common household ingredients. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8253790.
A fedora painting party will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the La Plata branch. Hats and supplies provided. An Adult Summer Learning Challenge. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8076306.
An author talk with Tananarive Due will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Due is an American Book Award-winning author of 16 books and a contributing author of “Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.” Part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8191193.
A math and science game show will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the La Plata branch. Test math and science skills in a fast-paced game show. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158380.
St. Mary’s
Fossil hunting in Southern Maryland will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Leonardtown branch. Calvert Marine Museum Paleontologist Stephen Godfrey and Calvert Cliffs State Park rangers will discuss fossil hunting and identification. Registration for each person required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Book Upcycling: Paper Folds and Crafts will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Bring books or use the library’s.
An All Together Now art project will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Library on from 2- 3:30 p.m. Make a drawing or painting to reflect together as in the All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora – Kindness/Friendship/Unity theme. All levels welcome and supplies will be provided.
All branches will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. All branches will reopen July 5.
Taiko: The Art of Japanese Drumming with Mark Rooney will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Park branch and 2 p.m. at the Leonardtown branch. The event is an interactive performance of traditional and contemporary songs, rhythms that explores the instruments, the voice in taiko, and history and Japanese vocabulary. Bring a blanket for floor seating. Space is limited.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872824.
Affordable Connectivity Program sign up and information session will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 26. ACP is a federal government program that helps households pay for home internet and connected devices. National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Lifeline, Federal Pell Grants, WIC, and other benefit program recipients are eligible. Bring identification and benefit documentation. Go to www.fcc.gov/acp or https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8518506.
Monday Night Movie Musings will screen the movie “The Intouchables” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26. The film is also available on Kanopy through the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8187463.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m.; and White Sands Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. Books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8424473.
Job Seeker Resources: Skill Builders with a DLLR Representative will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, Senior Community Service Employment, and Job Service representatives will on hand assisting those seeking employment or a career change. Walk-ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Walk ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7374726.
An Overcoming 7 Challenges: Skill Builders workshop will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Offered by the Maryland Department of Labor, the workshop will explain how to move forward from the challenges that interfere with success. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8363721.
Calvert County Health Department will have an information table 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the fairview branch. A representative will be available to answer questions and provide information. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8449482.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Fairview, Southern and Twin Beaches branches. Imagine Our Story through books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
