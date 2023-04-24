Charles
A spring book bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8395471.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702490.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Waldorf West branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8376695.
Grow Your Own Microgreens will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. The workshop will explain how to grow microgreens at home that are ready to harvest in a few weeks. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7794376.
National Poem In Your Pocket Day celebration will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7953162.
Make Your Own Scratch Art Paper will be available for pick-up all day Monday, May 1, through May 13, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8131112.
Mobile Library will be available 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 1, at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, printer/copier services, 500by5 starter kits and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8130679.
A Kanopy film discussion will be held on "Rashomon" virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. The movie is available for free online via Kanopy with your library card. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8144793.
Behind The Story: Raising Anti-Racist Children will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. New York Times bestselling author Britt Hawthorne will discuss her new book “Raising Anti-Racist Children.” Registration required. The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8049234.
St. Mary’s
Open Art Workshop: Color Your Way will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Leonardtown branch. The program will focus on color such as mixing, color theory, or just general usage and each workshop will feature a still life. Supplies will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Boating Safety will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn about safety, security, navigation and more. The seminar is for boaters with little to no background or training in boating safety as well as a refresher for more experienced boaters. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Computer Class - Google Drive will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Lexington Park branch. The introductory course will explain what Google Drive is, to how to upload documents, create documents and organize items. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
How to Preserve Your Family History will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to appropriately handle, preserve and digitize your family's documents. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Spring Stations Spectacular will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Lexington Park branch. Celebrate spring with activities and play centers. For grades Pre-K to 5. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Embroidery for Beginners will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Presenter Jill Nedeau of the Embroiderers' Guild of America will discuss materials, designs and stitching and participants will make their own project. Hand-sewing skills not required, but encouraged. Supplies provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intermediate 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Leonardtown branch. The browser-based 3D modeling program, TinkerCAD, as well as how to use PrusaSlicer to prepare files for 3D printing will be covered. Some experience with 3D print technologies is recommended, but not required. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899206.
Parenting Again - Resource Conference: Stepping in for Families Who Can’t will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Prince Frederick branch. Celebrate those who step in for families who can’t. Local agencies and presenters will share helpful resources on bullying, online safety, social opportunities, respite ideas, asset development, legal topics and more. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7912029.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch, and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. For the Twin Beaches branch, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7716888, or for the Prince Frederick branch, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8225515.
The Bookmobile will be at Calvert Pines Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, and the North Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore topics STEAM-related topics as building, coding, counting and creating. For grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991853.
Tuesday Tarot Study Group will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a creative tool, for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness or as a hobby. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7558029.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. For all experience levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8364814.
Pints and Private Eyes will discuss Laura Lippman's "Sunburn" virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4. The book group is for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction and meets online the first Thursday of the month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8396583.