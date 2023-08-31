Charles
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Support the library by attending a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9049293.
Grandma's Cautionary Tales will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Waldorf West branch. Grandmother Sally Kathryn Mims tells a mix of stories her grandmother told her, including ghost, folk, and cautionary tales found in the African Diaspora. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8889422.
Insect portraits will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Potomac branch. Explore the colorful side of insects while learning about symmetry. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8193165.
Pi-Oneers will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Reinforce basic math concepts with activities and games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8813748.
Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Make new amigos while learning and speaking new vocabulary. Basic Spanish vocabulary required. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9077016.
Tween Craft Club: Paint Your Own Pencil Pouch will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8813775.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Potomac branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457293.
A book discussion on Anne Patchett's "The Dutch House" 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the La Plata branch. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8694502.
St. Mary’s
Paws to Read with therapy animals from Pets on Wheels will visit 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Practice reading with or just enjoy a friend. No registration required.
A drawing workshop will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Lexington Park branch. Artist Deb McClure will give lessons and provide examples. Anotyher session will be held in October. All supplies provided and no registration required.
Protect Yourself: Online Security and Privacy will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn how to protect yourself and your information, using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, avoiding internet scams, and using freely available tools to limit the information when you browse the web. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Ancestry Library Edition will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Lexington Park branch. Receive answers and clarification, along with a tutorial of how to use Ancestry to research one’s own genealogy. No experience needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Pressed flower art and tattoos will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Explore the art of pressing flowers while learning new skills and expressing creativity. For ages 13 and older. Materials will be provided. Tattoos are temporary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872838.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter - Landscape Gardening will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn ideas for working with landscape to produce an appealing outdoor setting. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7775508.
Teen Improv 101 – Gamers will be held 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. Short games and a couple scenes. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8039569.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8949690.
A book discussion on "Mad Honey Mad Honey" by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Twin Beaches branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/9006068.
A book discussion on “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude – Poetry" by Ross Gay will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Southern branch. Pick up a free copy of the book at the Southern branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8580149.
Astronomy Night will be held 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Fairview branch. See what the night sky has to offer and learn about the equipment used by the Astronomy Club of Southern Maryland. All ages. Weather permitting. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8452773.
Staying Safe Online - Skill Builders will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn how to protect your personal information online while doing research, using email and more. A Technology Workshop event. Registration required. https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8557850.
An Alzheimer's caregivers support group will meet 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Southern branch. Get tips and support from caregivers. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7940190.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters