Charles
Shadow art will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the P.D. Brown Memorial Branch. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r
Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Play Dungeons and Dragons online from the comfort of your home. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Jack's Adventure in Space will be held virtually all week. Go on an out-of-this-world adventure through the solar system with the Bright Star Touring Theatre Production. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzeP8u4udvPu9EqSz6FXGWl6DdOOmJCC_TwKIwzW-eenLgVA/viewform.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held in person and virtually 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Potomac branch. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r
Captain Friendship and the Bully Bandit will be held virtually Monday, June 27, and continuing all week. Go on a fun, impactful and superhero-themed bully prevention circus adventure by Bright Star Touring Company. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfYlXOIz8p2kuYDkUy7b-9cnxfaNWVX0c-03y5ZAYjZvpDViA/viewform.
Stuffie Sleepover Story Time will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Fun and crafty storytime. For children. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Japanese Art: Kintsugi will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Potomac branch. Break and repair ceramics with us to explore the Japanese art of Kintsugi. For teens and tweens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
A fly fishing workshop will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Leonardtown location. Learn what types of rods to use, what kinds of flies to use for certain fish, and even how to cast. All levels welcome. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A scam alert program will be held virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Current scams including phone, on-line, the mail and in-person swindles will be highlighted and will highlight some of the current frauds being used every day to help separate you and your money. Handwriting specialist Terry Antoniewicz will be the presenter. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Mr. Jon will perform with his puppet friend George at the following locations: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a sensory-friendly show 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Leonardtown branch; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, and 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Lexington Park branch. Registration required for each family member. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A discussion on the Irish Civil War will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Leonardtown Library. In 1922, a civil war that was waged between two opposing groups: the pro-treaty Provisional Government and the anti-treaty Irish Republican Army over the Anglo-Irish Treaty following the Irish War of Independence. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Using the 1950 Census: Finding Our Ancestors and Telling Their Stories will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Leonardtown branch. Librarian Elizabeth will break down the 1950 census, as well as previous census records, as a source for genealogy research and relate a fascinating story about her great grand aunt. All levels welcome. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5601572.
Summer Splash will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. Food trucks, activities, face painting a Fishmobile aquarium on wheels and concert with Grammy-nominated musician and author Pierce Freelon. Free shirts while supplies last. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6667344.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Wetlands Overlook Park, 4020 11th St. in North Beach. Stories, songs and fun. Registration required as groups of no more than six people. Bring blankets and bug spray is recommended. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6453692.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss the movie “Lion” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27. The movie is available on HOOPLA through the library. The film tells the story of 5-year-old Saroo who finds himself alone and trapped in a moving decommissioned passenger train that takes him to Calcutta, 1000 miles away from home. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6727593.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m. and White Sands 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a whole new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6654736.