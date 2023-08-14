Charles
Library Explorer: Sumer camp scavenger hunt will be held all day Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 21-24 at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8482820.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
A teen clothing swap will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8539019.
Intergenerational Play Time - Paint Day will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Potomac branch. Bust out your inner Bob Ross. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8913190.
Mobile Mondays at the Park: Fossil dig adventures will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 14, at Bensville Park, 6980 Bensville Road in White Plains. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8461697.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held online and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8288427.
The Outreach Van: Secret of the Cipher will be at Clark Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8503330.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:50 a.m. and 11 to 11:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Potomac branch. Share the fun of reading. For preschool and babies. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8541679.
Mujje: Come Together will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Ssuuna opens an interactive window to African culture through dance, music and storytelling. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158612.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Cassandra Clare will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. The author will discuss “Chain of Thrones,” her newest and final book in The Last Hours series. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8607936.
Mystery Party: Panic at the Disco will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the La Plata branch. Attend a unique disco party. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7838972.
Manga Book Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Potomac branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8253830.
St. Mary’s
Introduction to Microsoft Excel will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of Microsoft Office’s computer spreadsheet application in this introductory class and learn how to create, save and format spreadsheets. This class does not come with a MS certificate. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Cricut Crafts: Custom Bag will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 1, at the Leonardtown branch. Practice cutting heat transfer vinyl to embellish a take home tote bag. Participants will also learn the basics of Cricut Design Space. No experience necessary and materials provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Learn about Google Drive 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn how to upload, create and organize files and using it at the library. Bring Gmail address, password and cellphone. This class does not come with a certificate. Computer skills required. Registration recommended, but walk-ins welcome. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Fraud & Scams will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Lt. Douglas Mills will discuss common scams, fraud and identity theft schemes and how to protect yourself. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
All branches will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. All branches will reopen Tuesday, September 5.
Calvert
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. :00pm-Friday, Aug. 18. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8027161.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7874690.
Maryland Library Reading Night will hold a free reading night at the Blue Crabs baseball game 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Show the voucher on your phone or print one to bring along. No ticket limit. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8730390.
Veteran Caregiving Resources: Helping the Helpers will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Representatives from the DCVA will offer an overview of caregiving resources such as Homemaker Home Health Aid, Medical Foster Home and Caregiver Support and assist with the application process. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8889549.
Job Seeker Resources: Skill Builders DLLR Outreach will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Prince Frederick branch. Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program, Senior Community Service Employment, and Job Service representatives will on hand assisting those seeking employment or a career change. Walk-ins welcome on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7374730.
Purple lightbulbs will be distributed for International Overdose Awareness Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8822172.
The CalvertHealth Mobile Health Center will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Some of the services include cholesterol screenings, blood pressure checks, referrals, seasonal vaccinations and more. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7979961.
Anime Night will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Fairview branch. Watch anime, talk about favorite mangas and sample some books, use art supplies for creations, and try Japanese snacks. For grades 6 to 12. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7947926.
