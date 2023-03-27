Charles

A discussion of the 1926 La Plata Tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata branch. Local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling will discuss the event and are looking for distant relatives or friends of those children and adults that were lost. Bring stories, photographs and news clippings. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8041278.