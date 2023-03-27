Charles
A discussion of the 1926 La Plata Tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata branch. Local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling will discuss the event and are looking for distant relatives or friends of those children and adults that were lost. Bring stories, photographs and news clippings. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8041278.
A Library Giving Day kick-off event and spirit day will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 53 Tattoo & Art Studio, 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Support the library with a book-themed tattoo. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8168805.
A Teru Teru Bozu (Japanese weather doll) will be available for pickup through the month at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7502588.
Vita Tax Prep will be available all day Saturday, April 1, at the Waldorf West branch. Lifestyles volunteers will provide free tax preparation assistance to Charles County residents. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7793353.
A creative writing workshop for kids will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7884209.
The Anime Club will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Waldorf West branch. Meet fellow anime fans and enjoy games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7405738.
Cartoonist Kate Beaton will discuss her work virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Beaton is the New York Times bestselling author of “Hark! A Vagrant! and Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7896733.
Hospital Charity Care 101 with a Dollar will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Nonprofit hospitals must cancel or reduce medical bills for lower income patients through Charity Care programs. The event is part of the "How 2" Program Series. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7759746.
Teen Film Club will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6:, at the Waldorf West branch. The club is dedicated to learning and participating in the film-making process. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7399365.
St. Mary’s
Cricut Crafts: Custom Bag will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn the basics of the Cricut cutter and Design Space to make an embellished cloth bag. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Email basics will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to set up an email, in addition to sending, receiving, formatting, and understanding how to attach documents and organize your emails as well as information about Gmail, Yahoo and Outlook. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Microsoft Word introductory class will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn how to create, save and format documents, in addition to how to use Microsoft Word at the library. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intro to Microsoft Excel will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Excel is most often used to make lists or calculate columns of numbers. Learn how to create, save and format spreadsheets. Registration required, and walk-ins welcome should space permit. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor storytime will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Historic Sotterley, 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Stories, songs, and activities for children with their adult caregivers. Rain or shine. Registration required once per family. Go to www.stmalib.org.
All branches will be closed Sunday, April 9 for Easter. All branches will reopen Monday, April 10.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899203.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk 10 to 11 a.m.; Burnt Oaks Community 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Garden Smarter - Garden with Native Shrubs will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Calvert County Community Resource Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Native shrubs provide cover and shelter and provide a variety of foliage, seeds, berries and other fruits to sustain wildlife. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7775252.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816132.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Beaches branch, and 3 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch Saturday, April 1. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7716884.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. VITA provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers and for residents of Charles, Prince George's, St Mary's and Calvert County. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7666544.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Become a scientist and explore STEAM-relsted topics as building, coding, counting and creating. Fotr grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991774.
Working Wednesdays – Career Coach and DLLR Representative One-to-One will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Prince Frederick location. Professionals, managers, volunteers, and jobseekers of all ages can learn how to build and rekindle effective professional and business relationships, go after the dream, and evaluate your skillsets to love your career. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7119209.