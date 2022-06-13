Charles
A Korean paper flower making workshop will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Potomac branch, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the La Plats branch. For tweens, teens, and adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6410062 for Potomac workshop, or go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6410066 for La Plata workshop.
The Astronomy Club will meet virtually 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For families and individuals interested in STEAM and space exploration. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5989071.
Pre-K 123s with MadScience of DC will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Potomac branch. Learn all about chemistry with a giant foaming chemical reaction, inflate balloons with vinegar and baking soda, experience color-changing chemical reactions, learn about dry ice and taste real clouds. For preschoolers. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6271776.
Things That Go BOOM! with MadScience will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Potomac branch. Learn about chemical reactions, balloon inflation and explosions. Also learn about dry ice and see the creation of real clouds. For preschoolers, children and teens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6279670.
St. Mary’s
The Lexington Park branch will be closed on Sunday, June 19, and all three locations will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. All locations will be reopen Tuesday, June 21.
Mr. Jon will perform with his puppet friend George at the following locations: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a sensory-friendly show 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Leonardtown branch; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, and 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Lexington Park branch. Registration required for each family member. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A discussion on the Irish Civil War will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Leonardtown Library. In 1922, a civil war that was waged between two opposing groups: the pro-treaty Provisional Government and the anti-treaty Irish Republican Army over the Anglo-Irish Treaty following the Irish War of Independence. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A talk on the Archaeological Discovery of the 1660s: Jesuit Chapel and Priests’ House at Newton will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27. As part of the 350th-anniversary commemoration of its founding, the Parish of St. Francis Xavier in Newtown, St. Mary’s County commissioned an archaeological search for the original chapel. It was found along with evidence of a previously unsuspected house for the Jesuit fathers and lay brothers. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Using the 1950 Census: Finding Our Ancestors and Telling Their Stories will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Leonardtown branch. Librarian Elizabeth will break down the 1950 census, as well as previous census records, as a source for genealogy research and relate a fascinating story about her great grand aunt. All levels welcome. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Writers By the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17. All writers and would-be writers are welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6393096.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5325935.
The Bookmobile will be at Silverwood Farms 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. All levels welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6689103.
All branches will be closed Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. Downloadable and streaming materials and services available will still be available. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5842007.
A Native and Indigenous Heritage panel discussion will be held virtually 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20. Historians, scholars, and nationally-recognized Native American and Indigenous leaders discuss approaches to respectfully engaging with history in order to promote greater awareness of Native and Indigenous heritage. The talk is part of the Guide to Indigenous Maryland project. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6322225.
The Solomons Youth Book Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Southern branch. Discuss graphic novels and enjoy questions and activities about the book. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6648581.
A book discussion on Clint Smith’s “How the Word is Passed” will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The book is a reckoning with the history of slavery across America. Put the book on hold here or get the ebook from Overdrive. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6371546.
Books & Toys will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Discuss “True Biz” by Sara Novic for adults and playtime for kids. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6575375.