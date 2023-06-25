Charles
Design a wooden welcome door hangar all day Friday, June 30, at the La Plata branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8262975.
The Mobile Library – Salad spinner art will be at the La Plata Farmer's Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Charles County Courthouse. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Saturday Morning book discussion will virtually talk about "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 1. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8411546.
Taiko: The Art of Japanese drumming with Mark Rooney will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the Waldorf West branch. The event is an interactive performance of traditional and contemporary songs, rhythms that explores the instruments, the voice in taiko, and history and Japanese vocabulary. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8158738.
All branches will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. All branches will reopen Wednesday, July 5. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
A Veterans resource event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 5, at the Potomac branch. Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist & Local Veterans Employment Representative from MD Department of Labor Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning will discuss resources. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457576.
The Anime Club will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Waldorf West branch. Meet fellow anime fans and play games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8252281.
The Mobile Library: Wheel of Trivia will be at Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5; and the Indian Head Senior Center 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
A grand opening will be held for the 24-hour Library kiosk at the Nanjemoy Community Center noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8724294.
Teen Nights will be held 6 to 7 p.m.Thursday, July 6, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7465300.
Mystery Party: Panic at the Disco! will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Potomac branch. An Adult Summer Learning Challenge Event. Registration required and begins July 1. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8043386.
St. Mary’s
All branches will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. All branches will reopen Wednesday, July 5.
Taiko: The Art of Japanese drumming with Mark Rooney will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Park branch and 2 p.m. at the Leonardtown branch Monday, July 10. The event is an interactive performance of traditional and contemporary songs, rhythms that explores the instruments, the voice in taiko, and history and Japanese vocabulary. Bring a blanket for floor seating. Space is limited.
Make bath bombs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Leonardtown branch. Materials and molds will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Learn about the top backyard birds of Southern Maryland virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Wild Birds Unlimited Barb Whipkey will discuss how to identify and attract the top 20 birds, which ones to be on the lookout for and how to entice a wider variety to bird feeders. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An All Together Now art project will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Library on from 2- 3:30 p.m. Make a drawing or painting to reflect together as in the All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora – Kindness/Friendship/Unity theme. All levels welcome and supplies will be provided.
Calvert
Art in the Stacks will feature the works of Marilyn and Iyanna Cooper through July at the Fairview branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8382902.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach Boardwalk 10 a.m. to noon; Burnt Oaks Community 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Saturday Storytime will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Fairview branch. Stories, songs and fun. Registration recommended. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7961679.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7874687.
All branches will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will remain available. All branches will reopen Wednesday, July 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Work on Whatever will be held 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your paper craft, scrapbook, quilting, origami, or whatever project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8676668.
A book discussion on "The Measure" by Nikki Erlick will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 5, at the North Beach Senior Center. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8494266.
Messy crafts will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Southern branch. Join 4H and Calvert Library for six fun and educational Messy Craft workshops. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8674989.
Pints and Private Eyes will virtually discuss "All Her Little Secrets" by Wanda M. Morris 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6. The noir, detective and crime fiction group meets online on the first Thursday of the month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8396810.
