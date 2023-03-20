Charles
A display of the 1926 La Plata tornado will be available through Friday, March 31, at the La Plata branch. Learn about the deadly storm. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8041057.
A Story Trail Launch Celebration will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the mobile Library branch. Watch the unveiling of the new story trail at Pisgah Park. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8071897.
Tween Black Out Poetry will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Waldorf West branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7884603.
Marshmallow Towers: A STEAM Building Challenge will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. They're squishy, sweet, and make a great treat. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7922332.
Author Pam Jenoff will virtually discuss her new book "Code Name Sapphire" 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. The event is part of the CCPL Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7896700.
Moss Wall Art for Teens will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Waldorf West branch. Materials provided. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7945049.
Unicorns vs. Dragons will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Potomac Branch. Unicorns are magical, amazing, and for everyone, but dragons are big, fierce and fantastic, but which is better? Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7836680.
The CCPL Astronomy Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7213656.
St. Mary’s
The film Talking and Walking Common Ground: Descendants of Historic Sotterley will be screened virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Join in a Q&A with filmmaker Merideth Taylor, and Sotterley descendants and staff. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
STEM Fun! Will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Leonardtown branch. Math and science fun, games and crafts. No registration.
An introduction to boating safety will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn critical components of boating safety for new boaters including the importance of life jackets, how to get a free boat safety check, navigating on the water, navigation rules, safe fueling, anchoring and knots. This is a classroom course and does not provide actual underway experience. Presented by The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Solomons Flotilla. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Button making in the Makerspace will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Leonardtown branch. Bring your own or use pre-cut designs. To make sure that the button designs you create at home fit the button maker, use the PDF template to create your design. Ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899211.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7716883.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss “The Night of the Hunter” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27. The movie tells the story of a religious fanatic who marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their real daddy hid the $10,000 he'd stolen in a robbery. Watch the movie on Hoopla. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7996816.
Grooving and Moving: Birth to 2 years will be held 9:15 to 9:35 a.m. and ages 3 to 5 will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the Twin Beaches branch. Dancing, singing and playing while learning about music. Registration required. For birth to 2 years, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8019984, or for ages 3 to 5, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7715165.
Homeschool Meet Up: Construction Zone! Will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Southern branch. Use blocks, fort builders and more to explore engineering. Drop-ins welcome. For grades K to 5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7983974.
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Twin Beaches branch. Investigate science, technology, engineering, art, and math with dynamic books, experiments, and other fun, hands-on activities. For grades 3-7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7714593.
Astronomy Night will be held 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Fairview branch. See what the night sky has to offer and learn about the equipment used by the Astronomy Club of Southern Maryland. All ages. Weather permitting. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7957252.
The Bookmobile will be at Asbury Solomons 2 to 3 p.m., and 4:30 to 6 p.m. at White Sands Community Tuesday, March 28. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A Women's History Month book discussion on Elana K. Arnold’s “What Girls Are Made Of” will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Place the book on hold at the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7823893.