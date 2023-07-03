Charles
Cookie trivia will be held all day July 7-8, and July 10-13, at the Waldorf West branch. Answer trivia questions. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8501193.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info
Design Your Own Board Game will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Potomac branch. For tweens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8538249.
The Kalanidhi Dance Company will perform 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. The group will perform in the Kuchipudi tradition. Part of the Library After Hours series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7741134.
Wildflower Smash Art will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Potomac branch. Make a unique piece of art. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8528586.
The Mobile Library will be at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
The Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10. Make new friends while learning new vocabulary and practice speaking. Basic Spanish vocabulary required. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8456100.
The Outreach Van: Wheel of Trivia will be at Clark Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 20, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8503309.
Make dinosaur suncatchers 1 t o 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8575488.
VIBEAT will perform a live jazz concert 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Part of the Summer Learning Challenge. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7839210.
Retro Game Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Waldorf West branch. Enjoy old school fun. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8643560.
A book discussion on Marie Benedict’s “Personal Librarian” 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the La Plata branch. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8682786.
St. Mary’s
An author talk with Dianne Freeman will be held virtually 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Freeman is the acclaimed writer of the Countess of Harleigh Mystery series and an Agatha Award and Lefty Award winner. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Taiko: The Art of Japanese Drumming with Mark Rooney will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Park branch and 2 p.m. at the Leonardtown branch Monday, July 10. The event is an interactive performance of traditional and contemporary songs, rhythms that explores the instruments, the voice in taiko, and history and Japanese vocabulary. Bring a blanket for floor seating. Space is limited.
The Board Game Club will 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Use available games or bring a favorite. This month’s game is Sheriff Of Nottingham. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. Ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
A magic show with Thomas Lilly & Beowulf T. Wunderbunny will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Barns at New Market, 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall; and 2 p.m. at the Leonardtown branch Friday, July 21. Bring a blanket as most seating will be on floor. Space is limited.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Leonardtown branch. The introductory course will cover the basics of how the printer works, how to use PrusaSlicer software, find ready-to-print files online and submit them to the library for printing. No experience necessary. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872827.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m., Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Fairview branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info<https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Exploring Google Docs will be held 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 11. The two-session series hands-on practice will teach how to use grammar and spellcheck, download documents and more. Part of the Skill Builders - Technology Workshop series. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8511403.
Summer STEAM will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Prince Frederick branch; and Thursday, July 13, at the Fairview, Southern and Twin Beaches branches. Imagine Our Story through books, activities and a snack. For grades K to 5. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Tarot Study will meet 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a creative tool, for self-reflection, introspection, meditation, thoughtfulness, or as a hobby. For all levels. Drop-ins welcome. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8100883
Messy Crafts will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Southern branch. Join 4H and Calvert Library for six fun and educational Messy Craft workshops. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info<https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Eco Adventures: Summer fun will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. World renowned scientist Brady Barr, a National Geographic herpetologist and the only person to have captured all 24 species of crocodilians, will share some of his favorite animals and facts. All ages. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8513318.
Teen Fort Night Book Club will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Southern branch. Help construct a giant fort then hear a story. Wear your PJs or sweats. S'mores and pizza will be served. For ages 13 to 18. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8023149.
An Alzheimer's caregivers support group will be held virtually and at the Prince Frederick branch 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7520946.
