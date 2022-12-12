Charles
The Painter family train display will be exhibited all day Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at the La Plata branch.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 16, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required.
A take-and-make clay charm will be available for pick up 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Waldorf West branch.
Sticker Mania will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Potomac branch. Make your own stickers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7158150.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Play the role-playing game from the comfort of your home. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Bleach spray T-shirts 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Potomac branch. Learn how to transform a plain shirt into a custom-designed bleach spray shirt with a stencil, spray bottle and some bleach. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
A basic computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Learn how to control and find your way around a computer and more. For beginners. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Noon Year's Eve will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at each of the three locations. Countdown with silly songs, creative crafts and activities. No registration required.
Make paper snowflakes Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30, at the Leonardtown branch to celebrate National Make-A-Cut-Out-Snowflake Day Dec. 27. Materials will be provided.
The library will also be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, but will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. All branches will also be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, through Monday, Jan. 2, but will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A basic email computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Leonardtown branch. Learn how to send and receive email, navigate your inbox and practice downloading and attaching files. Gmail will be used so bring your password with you, or receive assistance to set up a Gmail account. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643417.
Writers by the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684194.
The Bookmobile will be available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oak Tree Landing, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Yardley Hills, and 3 to 4 p.m. at Prince Frederick Crossing Saturday, Dec. 17. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble & More. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816125.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7011548.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held virtually 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. For all experience levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7298680.
Mechanical Mondays will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Prince Frederick branch. Explore STEAM-related topics and build, code, count and create with different activities. For grades K to 2. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6991427.
Monday Night Movie Musings will discuss “Four Sheets to The Wind” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. After his father's untimely suicide, disillusioned young man leaves his home on a Native American reservation in search of a more fulfilling life. The film is available on Hoopla through the library. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7020109.
Working Wednesdays - Resumes and Cover Letters will be held 10 a.m. to noon and Overcoming 7 Challenges that Interfere with your Success will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. Offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center, this is an interactive workshop for resume and cover letter writing help. Walk-ins welcome. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
A book discussion on Benjamin Alire Saenz’s “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” will be held virtually 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6877498.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. For all experience levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7292572.