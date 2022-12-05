Charles
All branches will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 9, for staff development day. All branches will reopen Saturday, Dec. 10.
A teen chef kit will be available to pick up all day Friday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 10, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn basic life skills this December with this cooking kit for beginner chefs. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7126577.
A book discussion on Dork Diaries will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Read one or more books in the series and then bring a friend, parent, grandparent, sibling or whoever to discuss it. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Fredrik Backman will be held virtually all day, Saturday, Dec. 10. Backman will discuss his new novel, “The Winners,” which is the third installment of the Beartown series. Go to https://libraryc.org/ccplonline/22332.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Waldorf West branch. Story time with young ones and their caregivers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6347546.
Introduction to Microsoft Excel will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Use basic computer skills to create a budget using Microsoft Excel. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
The Adult Graphic Novel Book Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. An informal discussion of graphic novels, both modern and classic! Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
The Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Make new friends while learning vocabulary and practice speaking the language. Basic Spanish vocabulary is required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
St. Mary’s
The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, but will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A book sale by The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library will hold a book sale for members 10 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Leonardtown branch. Memberships will be available at the door. Go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
An internet basics computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Leonardtown branch. Get better acquainted with how the internet works and how you can get it to work better for you with discussions on web searches, whether a website has legitimate information, creating an online account and fill out forms or registering online. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A basic computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Learn how to control and find your way around a computer and more. For beginners. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A donation drive of personal hygiene products will take place at all branches through Tuesday, Dec. 14t. Drop off new, unopened personal hygiene products such as deodorant, lotion, feminine products, shampoo, oral hygiene products, cotton swabs and cotton balls, bath towels, mouthwash, wash cloths and soap and body spray.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Prince Frederick branch. 2022: On Pins & Needles (PF). 1:00pm-4:00pm. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project for an afternoon of conversation and shared creativity. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6643416.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park from 10 to 11 a.m.; Long Beach Community Center from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Mill Creek Community 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Poetry Share will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Prince Frederick branch. Join fellow poets and poetry-lovers to share poetry in a casual open mic-type setting. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6912869.
Learn Mahjongg 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Southern branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7297526.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a whole new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7011547.
The JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Fairview branch, and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and get registered with the Maryland Workforce Exchange. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A book discussion on Gabrielle Zevin’s “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Twin Beaches branch. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7537254.
Astronomy night will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Fairview branch. Learn about the equipment used to view the sky from the Astronomy Club of Southern Maryland. All ages welcome. Outdoor only event, weather permitting. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7550943.
Working Wednesdays will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Meet with a DLLR representative to discuss seeking employment or career change. Walk-ins welcome. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/.
An Alzheimer's caregivers support group will meet 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Southern branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. The groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to develop a support system, exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns and learn about community resources. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6435038.
Living with Loss through the Holidays will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The workshop for ages 6 to 18 will provide holiday-themed activities that will help promote healing and coping, while also providing the opportunity to connect with others who are grieving. Registration required. Call Calvert Hospice at 888-501-7077 or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7415989.