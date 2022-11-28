Charles
A Science of Snow Take and Make Kit will be available to pick up all day Thursday, Dec. 1, at the P.D. Brown branch. Learn about the science of snow and make a craft. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7184788.
A teen chef kit will be available to pick up all day Friday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 10, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn basic life skills this December with this cooking kit for beginner chefs. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7126577.
Showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 2, at the Waldorf West branch. No cost or registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7306062.
A Bingo and ugly sweater contest night will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Waldorf West branch. Prizes will be awarded. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7201766.
Discovery Sessions will be available 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Potomac branch. One-on-one appointments with library staff that provide a more in depth session to explore resources and develop skills. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Morning story time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Waldorf West branch branch. Share the fun of reading. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6347580.
The Anime Club will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Waldorf West branch. Meet fellow fans and play games. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6196371.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Geraldine Brooks will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Brooks will discuss her most recent New York Times best-selling novel “Horse.” Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7308867.
St. Mary’s
All three branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 2, for staff training but will reopen Saturday, Dec. 3. The library will also be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, but will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An internet basics computer class will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Leonardtown branch. Get better acquainted with how the internet works and how you can get it to work better for you with discussions on web searches, whether a website has legitimate information, creating an online account and fill out forms or registering online. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Make a winter wreath 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Make a decorative wreath to celebrate the changing of the seasons. Supplies will be provided. Class size is limited. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Cozy Mystery Book Club will discuss and do an activity on Joanne Fluke’s “The Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The theme for December is Baking Bedlam. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
NaNoWriMo TGIO featuring F. J. Talley will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lexington Park branch. Talley will discuss how to finalize your novel, publishing and next steps for budding writers. Talley’s first published novel began as a National Novel Writing Month creation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A book sale will be open to Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library members 10 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Leonardtown branch. Memberships will be available at the door. Go to https://folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Calvert
A People's Insurance Counsel Division information table will be available noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Prince Frederick branch. A representative from the People's Insurance Counsel Division of the Office of the Attorney General will be available to answer questions and provide information about homeowners insurance. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7398344.
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk 10 a.m. to noon, Burnt Oaks North apartments 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Prince Frederick Senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6177105.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Family Game Day will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Southern branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7431738.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7016625.
A teen career expo will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Prince Frederick branch. Join Calvert Career & Technology Academy and Calvert Library for an evening of career exploration. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7521983.
Adult Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. For all levels. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Lotus Book Club will discuss Heather Morris’s “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” in person and online 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Southern Branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.