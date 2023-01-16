Charles
Tween Take & Make: Hand warmers will be available for pick up all day Friday, Jan. 20, at the La Plata branch. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7590434.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 20, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702476.
Teen Game Night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Saturday Story Time will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Waldorf West branch. The event is held on the third Saturday of each month. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7481259.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Waldorf West branch. Stories for the youngest library users and their caregivers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7602522.
DIY coasters for teens will be available for pickup all day Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Waldorf West branch. Personalize with acrylic clear coaster with recycled book pages, vinyl stickers and washi tape. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613514.
A Pirate Slime Hunt will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
World Cinema Club with Kanopy will meet 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Potomac branch. Watch a movie and then discuss. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7463198.
Advanced STEM Club: 3D Modeling will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Potomac branch. Experiment, explore and learn while having fun exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Creative writing for teens will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Waldorf West branch. No experience necessary. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7447953.
St. Mary’s
A Cricut Class to create a custom cloth bag will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Leonardtown branch. Create a heat transfer vinyl design to apply to a cloth bag. After learning the basics, return to the Makerspace during open hours to use the Cricut on your own. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Leonardtown branch. The course will cover the basics of how a 3D printer works, how to use PrusaSlicer software, how to find ready-to-print files online and how to submit them for printing. No experience needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A paper airplane challenge family event will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Lexington Park branch. Prizes will be awarded in 4-6, 7-10 and 11-16 age groups. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
An open art workshop will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Lexington Park branch. Artist Deb McClure will demonstrate exercises and guidance to assist in making and creating art. The program will focus on acrylic paint, though other mediums are welcome. Supplies will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A short film contest is accepting submissions through Saturday, Jan. 21. Films must be original and director’s creation and duration must be between one and 10 minutes. longer than 1 minute, but must not exceed 10 minutes. Viewings will be held Feb. 11. Registration required. For more information or to submit films, email bthorne@stmalib.org.
Cold War Era Aviation Catapults at NAS Patuxent River will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Presenter James Gibb will use an archaeological framework to discuss catapult systems developed at NAS Patuxent River during the Cold War era. The USS Gerald R. Ford uses an electromagnetic aircraft launching system, first developed for the US Navy in St. Mary’s County. That original experimental system, the 1945 Electropult, was demolished in 2021 after detailed documentation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Writers by the Bay will be held virtually Friday, Jan. 20. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6684195.
A free seed swap will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Prince Frederick branch. The event allows gardeners to network with other gardeners, try something new, learn new gardening tips & tricks and share and gather seeds with others. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7754829.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Library services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Family game day will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Southern branch. Bring your own or play Happy Salmon, Yahtzee, Doomlings, Sorry!, What Do You Meme Family?, Game of Thrones Monopoly, Jenga Giant, chess, Last Word and more. Free hot chocolate and donuts. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7534370.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7716874.
An expungement workshop will be held virtually 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. If you have ever been arrested in Maryland, you may have a criminal record even if you were not convicted. The good news is expunging your criminal record is a relatively simple process. Learn the basic rules of expungement and how to file one yourself. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7732280.
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Twin Beaches branch. Investigate STEAM with dynamic books, experiments and hands-on activities. For grades 3 to 7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7714591.
Monday Night Musings will discuss “Secret of the Kells” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Young Brendan lives in a remote medieval outpost under siege from barbarian raids, but a new life of adventure beckons. Watch the movie on Kanopy. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7529741
Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in the Workplace will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Everyone is entitled to a safe workplace free from discrimination and sexual harassment. Learn to identify discrimination, harassment and retaliation, understand your options for remedies. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7732288.