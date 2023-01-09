Charles
DIY Coaster for Teens will be held all day Friday, Jan. 13, at the Waldorf West branch. Personalize acrylic clear coaster with recycled book pages, vinyl stickers and washi tape. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613514.
Tween Take & Make: Slap Bracelets will be available for pick up all day Friday, Jan. 13, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. While supplies last. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7781387.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 13, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702476.
Paws to Read will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Satyurday, Jan. 14, at the Waldorf West branch. Read with Pets on Wheels therapy animals. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7590401.
Bring a Friend Book Talk: Big Nate will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Read one or more books in the series and then bring a friend, a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, or whomever to discuss the book. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7453973.
All branches will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All branches will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Potomac branch. Share the fun of reading. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7253912.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Dana K. White will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Become better organized and clutter-free with Dana K. White, the creator of the popular podcast and blog, “A Slob Comes Clean.” The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7477760.
How 2: Write a Winning Resume will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Presenter Constance Hallinan Lagan will share the technical, nitty-gritty know-how necessary to secure every interview you want. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7655379.
St. Mary’s
A winter reading challenge will run through Jan. 31. Be entered to win prizes after logging in first book. The library’s goal is 2,500 books read. Registration required. Go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org/reader365
All locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All three locations will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A basic computer skills class will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at theLexington Park branch. Learn the differences between tablets, desktops and laptop computers, the various keys on a keyboard, accessing audio output features such as volume, microphone and mute, understanding the screen to understand what each icon means and how to navigate a computer's interface, safe usage of a computer and more. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A START family book club will begin 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Lexington Park branch. The free humanities-based and family-focused 6-part Serving, Thriving, and Reading Together program for ages 5 to 13 involves storytelling, reading and discussion sessions. At the end of each session, families can stay for dinner or receive a dinner to go so they can continue their discussion of the book club experience. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A short film contest is accepting submissions through Saturday, Jan. 21. Films must be original and director’s creation and duration must be between one and 10 minutes. longer than 1 minute, but must not exceed 10 minutes. Viewings will be held Feb. 11. Registration required. For more information or to submit films, email bthorne@stmalib.org.
A Cricut class will be held to create a custom cloth bag will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Leonardtown branch. Create a heat transfer vinyl design to apply to a cloth bag. After learning the basics, return to the Makerspace during open hours to use the Cricut on your own. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Weekly winter storytime will run through Feb. 24, at the Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park branches. Space will be limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Early Childhood Advisory Council: Seasonal Sensory Play will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Prince Frederick branch. Explore the world through the eyes of a child while exploring hands on winter-themed sensory activities. Make and take activities for your classroom to put your learning into practice. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7649515.
The Bookmobile will be at Dunkirk District Park 10 to 11 a.m., Long Beach Community Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Mill Creek Community Center 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Learn Mahjongg 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Southern branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7297527.
Make Play Learn will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7716873.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7658353.
Working Wednesdays will hold Resumes and Cover Letters 10 a.m. to noon and Boomers and Beyond! 1 to 3 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Prince Frederick location. Resumes and Cover Letters is an interactive workshop for resume and cover letter writing help while Boomers and Beyond! is for the experienced, seasoned jobseeker who wants to step into a new role. Registration required. For more information on Resumes and Cover Letters, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6476732, or for more information on Boomers and Beyond!, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6476787 or email Jasmine McCain at jasminet.mccain@maryland.gov.
Tween Book Club will discuss “El Deafo” by Cece Bell 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Southern branch. Going to school and making new friends can be tough but going to making new friends while wearing a bulky hearing aid strapped to your chest requires superpowers. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7527097.
A book discussion on Shelby Van Pelt’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures” will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Fairview branch. The Washington Post calls the book a “feel-good but deceptively sensitive debut.” Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7655089.
Early Childhood Advisory Council Provider Training: Little Hands Signing will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Prince Frederick branch. The event is an interactive theme based “annoted storytime” that teaches basic American Sign Language vocabulary and demonstrates how to use the signs in activities. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7649288.