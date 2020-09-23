St. Mary’s County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace reached a milestone recently when it delivered its 100th bed. Volunteers build beds for St. Mary’s and southern Calvert County residents ages 3 to 17 who do not have one of their own. The chapter’s mission is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”
All beds are delivered with a new mattress, twin bedding including a pillow, pillowcase, flat and fitted sheets and blanket or comforter. The chapter opened in January but was later forced to close for two months before reopening on May 16.
As of late July, the chapter has 124 volunteers, received 163 donations, built 110 beds which equates to $16,800 reinvested in Southern Maryland, and delivered 102 beds to 56 families.
The chapter, which is located at 21797 N. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, is always looking for volunteers or financial donations or donations of new twin-size bedding can be dropped off next door to Tony’s Barbershop. Future build dates will be posted at a later date.
For more information, call 844-432-2337, ext. 5949 or go to www.shpbeds.org/chapter/md-st-marys-co.