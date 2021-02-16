St. Mary’s
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be open in honor of Black History Month 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, Feb. 27. Check out the restored schoolhouse and learn about its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned up until the mid-20th century. The schoolhouse is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool=.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, for First Friday. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a reception for its Pop-Up Art Show: “All Things Maryland” exhibit 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The exhibit runs Monday, March 1, through Tuesday, March 30. Meet the artists, live music and light fare and beverages.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will celebrate Maryland Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. Celebrate the founding of Maryland. Free admission and water taxi rides. A virtual commemoration video will air on the Facebook page at noon. Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a timed entry system. Admission to the museum, which is located at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, is $9, $7 for seniors, military, AAA and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger and members. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a class on paper paper quilling 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Learn the techniques to make intricate works of paper art. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $10, $7.50 for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/paper-quilling-tickets-133352528001utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
A class on candle making will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Create your own candles in small jars. Recommended for ages 18 and older, younger children require adult supervision. The cost is $5, free for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/candle-making-tickets-133794584203 utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
The museum, which is located at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.