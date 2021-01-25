St. Mary's
The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown will be open for First Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in Leonardtown. The museum, which os located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown, is open noon to 4 p.m. daily and during First Fridays. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold Community Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. The museum is seeking historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums are offering various levels of museum membership for the public to support preservation of local history. For more information or to sign up, go to www.friendsmuseumstore.square.site.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has unveiled a new exhibits at the main museum building. Families and kids will especially like climbing the lighthouse and seeing full sized boats. The museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. To schedule a tour, call 301-994-1471.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons will hold the following events through the month of February:
• Sea Squirts will be held throughout the day Thursday, Feb. 4. Sessions last 15 to 20 minutes and are limited to 10 participants. This month's theme is jellyfish. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
• A jewelry trunk show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14. View collections by Michelle Pressler, Mickey Lynn, and VIELÄ. Receive a free box of sea salt caramels with any jewelry purchase of $50 or more.
• Little Minnows will be held throughout the day Thursday, Feb. 18. Sessions last 15 to 20 minutes and are limited to 10 participants. This month's theme is jellyfish. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Museum members save 20% at the museum store all day Saturday, Feb. 20.
• A Fossil Club meeting and free public lecture will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Calvert Marine Museum Assistant Curator of Paleontology Victor Perez will present a lecture titled “Sharks and Rays of Florida: a 45-million-year history.” He will also provide an introduction to myFOSSIL and explain how it can be used to curate personal collections. The meeting and lecture will also be shown on Zoom.
• Little Minnows will be held throughout the day Thursday, Feb. 25. Sessions last 15 to 20 minutes and are limited to 10 participants. This month's theme is jellyfish. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The museum, which is located at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a timed entry system. Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military, AAA and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger and members. For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will be holding a series of virtual events:
• Mini bow making will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Learn the basics of bow building and create a bow that can shoot arrows over 150 feet. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $10, $7.50 for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/mini-bow-making-tickets133352235125utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
• Paper quilling will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Learn the techniques to make intricate works of paper art. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $10, $7.50 for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/paper-quilling-tickets-133352528001utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
• Candle making will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Create your own candles in small jars. Recommended for ages 18 and older and younger child require adult supervision. The cost is $5, free for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/candle-making-tickets-133794584203utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
• Tool sharpening will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Learn the techniques to keep non-serrated kitchen knives, chisels and hatchets sharp. For ages 18 and older. The cost is $20, $15 for members. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/tool-sharpening-tickets133794680491utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
• Weather Lore: Fact or Fiction? Will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Learn basic weather patterns and test common weather sayings such as lightning never strikes the same place twice, fish bite best before it rains, and wooly bears with thick coats mean a tough winter. For ages 15 and older. Registration required. The cost is $5, free for members. up. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/weather-lore-fact-or-fiction-tickets-133794812887utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
• Dead fall traps will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Native Americans had tools to catch meat and tools that would hunt for them with traps! Grab a sharp knife and join us as we teach you how to make deadfall traps. For ages 10 and older. Registration required. The cost is $5, free for members. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/dead-fall-traps-tickets-133795011481 utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
• Pine needle basket making will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Learn how to turn pine needles and raffia into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind basket for holding jewelry or keepsakes. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. The cost is 10, $7.50 for members. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/pine-needle-baskets-tickets-133795173967?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
The museum, which is located at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.