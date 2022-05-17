The Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. started its spring season with service on their minds.
In mid-March the chapter held its first fundraiser of the year with its Third annual Virtual Bingo fundraiser which was attended by 50 Bingo enthusiasts who played games highlighting breakfast cereals, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Women’s History Month. Felicia Blake, Kara Black, Andristine Robinson and Angela Mac took first place and were rewarded with gift cards.
The same month, the chapter hosted a virtual college fair as part of its #CAP (College Admissions Process), of which presenters included recent graduates of the program who are currently enrolled in colleges and universities.
The program, which is the sorority’s signature program designed to assist high school juniors and seniors as they seek admission to college by providing information and guidance on applying for, enrolling in and preparing for college.
Last month the chapter hosted a well-attended virtual financial readiness workshop titled Your Family…Your Future. Presenters Jacob Makoyo and Ryan Smith, who are founding partners of Equitable and G3 Wealth Partners, shared their 3-phased approach to leaving families positive financial legacies.
The Omega Pi Omega Chapter will close out the spring season with a bowling fundraiser and virtual youth talent showcase.
Proceeds from chapter fundraisers will be used to support programs and activities in Calvert County including the annual college scholarship awarded to a college-bound high school senior.