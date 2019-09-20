Piney Point Lighthouse Museum recently announced that it will host a book signing of “Haunted Southern Maryland” by local author David W. Thompson on Saturday, Sept. 28, during RetroFest on the Potomac.
Thompson’s latest book was recently released by History Press and is available at the museum stores at both St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
“We are excited to add this book signing to our Retro Fest event,” Jayne Walsh, manager of the museum stores, said in a release. “I am especially thrilled that the Piney Point Lighthouse was chosen to grace the cover of David’s new book, Haunted Southern Maryland.”
Southern Maryland is home to a vast number of legends and ghost stories, many of which are recounted in Thompson’s book. Readers will encounter otherworldly specters like the spirit of the famed “witch” Moll Dyer, the haunted history of Sotterley Plantation, and the tales of the ghosts that remained after the Civil War at Point Lookout.
Thompson takes the reader on a spooky journey through Southern Maryland’s long, and oftentimes haunted, history.
This book signing is a welcome addition to an event that promises something for everyone who loves all-things “retro,” according to the release. Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the ‘40s to the ‘70s, whatever your, decade the public is invited to get their “rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse.
Additionally, this new event will feature lots of activities, including live rockabilly music performed by the local band “The Wanderers,” vintage vendors selling nostalgic items, a special travel exhibit from the National Capital Radio and Television Museum in Bowie, appearance by the Southern Maryland Pin-up for Paws, hot rod and classic cars on display from the St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club, food trucks and beer wagon, and much more.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, by visiting Facebook.com/1836Light, or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.