Charles
Medical loan closet offered
The Aging & Senior Programs Division maintains a medical equipment loan closet to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843-9725.
COVID drive-thru testing offered
Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Regency Stadium, 11765 St Linus Drive in Waldorf. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 301-609-6717 or go to www.covidtest.maryland.gov.
Pandemic information offered
Maryland Access Point: Connecting Seniors to Resources is available to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact 1-855-843-9725 or mdaccesspoint@charlescountymd.gov.
Blood drives scheduled
Rent relief funds available
The Board of County Commissioners has provided the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee with relief funds of $500,000 to support residents facing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Families facing financial difficulties related to employment loss or a significant reduction in work hours may be eligible to apply for assistance with paying rent and utilities. Applicants must be Charles County residents and demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19. There may be additional eligibility requirements. Call 301-274-4474.
Free income tax preparation offered
Free income tax preparation for moderate to low income seniors appointments are now being offered. Seniors must meet eligibility requirements. To schedule an appointment, individuals aged 60 and older can call 301-609-5712, or individuals aged 18-59 can call 301-609-5704 or contact Barbara Joy at 301-609-5712 or JoyB@charlescountymd.gov.
St. Mary’s
COVID-19 vaccination registration offered
Assistance is available for seniors to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1049, or for those under 65, call 240-523-3340.
Learn about your Brain.e.ology
Kathy Creswell will facilitate Brain.e.ology 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 9 through April 20. The program is designed to dispel the myths of memory loss and aging, teach how the brain works, give the tools to incorporate brain fitness activities into their daily lives and create open minds. More than 90% of participants report more control over future memory loss after taking the program. Free, but space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Drums Alive class offered
Golden Beats will hold a virtual 6-week class 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays from March 10 through April 14. The class is specially designed for seniors. Supplies will be available on loan with a refundable deposit. Space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1062.
Independent Project Club scheduled
The next Project Reveal Day is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills. Work on one of the following projects at home through March 9 then bring it to the reveal event. The new assignments are Sewing Club (use at least three different fabric patterns), Garden Club (Make a potted herb garden). Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Game day scheduled
Virtual Scattergories will be held 1 p.m. Fridays on March 12, March 26, April 9 and April 23. Computer or smart phone required for ZOOM. Email Candice.Nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Craft of the month unveiled
The March Monthly Craft will be Spring Blossom Branches 11 a.m. Friday, March 19. For a list of needed supplies, email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
What is for dinner?
A virtual cooking demonstration for Sherry’s go-to recipes will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The online demonstration will focus on meal planning and preparation of the most nutrient-dense foods. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Book Club to hold discussion
The Loffler Book Club will virtually discuss “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows 10 a.m. Friday, April 2. The book tells the story of the island of Guernsey during the German Occupation, and of a society as extraordinary as its name. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Senior Rides Program offered
Applications are now being accepted for subsidized transportation for seniors and persons with disabilities. Call Kathy NeSmith at 410-535-4606, ext. 139.
Representative opening available
The Commission on Aging has openings for representatives from District 1, the southern district of Calvert County. Call Liz Youngblood at 410-535-4606, ext. 130 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2100/Commission-on-Aging.
Alzheimer’s support group offered
A virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Call 410-394-3000 or email Charles Harrell at charrell@asbury.org or Dennis Poremski at dporemski@asbury.org.
Online newsletter being offered
If you would like to receive an emailed copy of the online newsletter “The Connection,” contact Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121 or ooamailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Activity center available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, offers a virtual activity center with recipe and craft demonstrations, exercise classes, safety information and more. New videos added regularly. Go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/virtualseniorcenter.
Maryland Senior Call Check available
The state of Maryland has a program to check on senior residents daily where a daily call is made to verify a senior citizens’ well-being and scheduled at your convenience. Registration required. Call toll free 866-502-0560 or to receive a mailed application, go to www.aging.maryland.gov.