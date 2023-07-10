St. Mary’s
Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Enhance Fitness is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance and is led by a certified instructor. Take the first class free, future classes are $30 for 10 classes. Drop-ins welcome. If new to the center, membership registration will need to be completed in advance.
A basic photography class will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in August at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a digital camera and learn functions, plus essentials of basic photography as well as tips and tricks. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
The film “The Mine Wars” will be shown 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Loiffler Senior Activity Center. At the beginning of the 20th century, coal was the engine of American industrial progress and nearly three-quarters of a million men across the country spent 10 to 12 hours a day underground. The film brings to life the struggle that turned the coalfields of southern West Virginia into a war zone where basic constitutional rights and freedoms were violently contested. Space is limited and registration is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Make a free rag quilt in two days from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a sewing machine and materials and supplies. Some sewing experience required. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov for a list of supplies or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Chair Dance Connection: Latino Style will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Explore Merengue, Bachata and Salsa rhythms while listening to popular Latino songs while engaging movement sequences that are full of life and passion. All movements are supported by a chair in seated and standing positions. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Freedom Rocks! Live with Jimi Simon will be held 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Simon of The Fabulous Hubcaps Band will perform during the luncheon celebration. Wear red, white, and blue. Meal contributions required. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. July’s topic will be Medicare and Home Health Care and understanding what home health care is, knowing when Medicare will cover home health care, and what it means to be homebound. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Coffee with the Sheriff will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Juky 20, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn about the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the issues that affect the county. Registration recommended. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1073. Free
Bird watching and identifying will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how to adjust your binoculars, use a field guide to identify birds and identify local birds on a screen using your field guide. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create an art project using sea glass Friday, July 28, at North Beach Senior Center. Free, but registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Southern Pines Book Club will discuss Frederik Bachman’s “Anxious People” 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters