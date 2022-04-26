St. Mary’s
Law Day will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, at all three branches. Fill out an advance health care directive with a volunteer lawyer. Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
A Lyme presentation will be held virtually 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Award-winning author Kris Newby will discuss her book “Bitten” and her work as a producer on the 2010 Academy award documentary semifinalist “Under Our Skin.” Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Dear Mothers & Midday Melodies will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. A tribute to mothers with a special luncheon and menu with a performance by P.M. Barber. Registration required for luncheon, which is a suggested donation. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration.
A Mother’s Day breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required beginning April 20. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
A legal aid seminar titled Wills, Advance Directives & Powers of Attorney will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn everything about wills, advance directives and powers of attorney. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration.
The video “The Boys of ‘36” will be screened 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The 60-minute film discusses the nine boys from the University of Washington that took the rowing world by storm after winning the gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
A presentation on model airplanes will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Mechanical engineer and model airplane enthusiast Victor Chang will doiscuss the basics of model aircraft and the process he uses to build them. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
Have a Productive Meeting with Your Doctor will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how to have a basic plan and get tips to make it easier for you and your doctor to cover everything you need to talk about as well as some handouts. Limited seating and registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch provided by Mission BBQ. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/.
Calvert
Chess will be played 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Low-impact exercise classes will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center and North Beach Senior Center.
Line dancing will be held 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Technology help with cellphones, email and online appointments will be offered 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Make a tie-dyed shirt 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Play your musical instrument 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, during song circle at Southern Pines Senior Center.
JustUs2 will perform 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A Mother’s Day continental breakfast will be served 9 a.m. Friday, May 6, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-4549.
Creative writing classes will be held Thursday, May 5, and Thursday, May 19, at the North Beach Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 17, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Ceramics will be offered Mondays and Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and Tuesdays at the North Beach Senior Center. Call Pat Dinota at 410-535-4606 on Wednesdays or Fridays.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or by email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.