St. Mary’s

An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Instructor Debbie Buckler will explain AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. Registration required. Contact Keilan Ruppert at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103 or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.