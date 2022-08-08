St. Mary’s
An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Instructor Debbie Buckler will explain AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. Registration required. Contact Keilan Ruppert at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103 or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.
The art studio will be available 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your own supplies. Space available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
The newly-formed chorale group at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will meet 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. No experience or registration necessary.
A Cycling Without Age demonstration will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Christina Allen will bring her trishaw bicycle to provide rides on Three Notch Trail. Rides will be by appointment only. The program, which will officially kick off 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 1, will run each month.
Let Food Be Your Medicine will be held noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Prsenter will be Donna Taggert. Registration required. To register for the Loffler talk, go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 1660. To register for the Northern event, go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. Taggert will also be offering free personal nutritional education 11 a.m. on the days of her discussion. Text or call 240-538-6539 to make an appointment.
An intergenerational ice cream social will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring grandchildren, children and friends. Vanilla or chocolate ice cream will be served and toppings will be available for $4 a person. Participants need not be 50 years of age or older to attend but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Nintendo Wii: Jeopardy! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Northern Senior Activity Center? Trivia based on the hit game show. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Heather Webber’s “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Drop ins welcome. To get on the email list, contact Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
The Diabetes Self-Management program will meet 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Aug. 25 through Sept. 29 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The community-based workshop will help people better manage diabetes and is recommended for those who are managing Type 2 Diabetes or are Pre-Diabetic. Adult-age caregivers, family members, and other members of a support team are welcome to attend. The program covers both the physical and emotional aspect of managing diabetes but does not replace any existing programs or treatment for the participants. Free, but registration required and regular attendance is encouraged. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Calvert
Creative writing will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Southern Pines Senior Center and 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at North Beach Senior Center.
A nature talk on how animals beat the summer heat will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at North Beach Senior Center. Presenter will be Lisa Garrett.
Learn about turtles while making a craft 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Grandkids welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Ashley and Brandon Gaines will play live music 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Enjoy a lunch and movie 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Lunch will be BBQ chicken and potato wedges while watching “Elvis in Blue Hawaii.” Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Make blankets for children in need with the “Project Linus” program 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A coffee workshop will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local baristas will explain how coffee is made and how different processes can affect the taste. Tastings available. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Watch the “Sister Act” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at North Beach Senior Center.
Jay Anderson will discuss “Where Tour Buses Don’t Go” 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Listen to lVenture with Anderson as the local author treks through the Himalayas and recounts his experiences of festival time in India. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A Living Well with Diabetes 6-week program will be held starting 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at North Beach Senior Center. Learn tips on managing Type-II or Pre-Diabetes. Free, but registration is required. Call 410-535-5400, Ext. 355.
A carnival and dinner will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at North Beach Senior Center. Play carnival games and a hot dog dinner. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-2549.
Open mic will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. Share a song, poem or short story. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and by donation for ages 60 and older. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.