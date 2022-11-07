St. Mary’s
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays starting Nov. 14, and currently mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Elves are needed to help make door prizes for the End of Year Bingo at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. If you have sewing skills, can use a glue gun, or can work with acrylic paints. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Tips to Avoid the Holiday Weight Gain will be discussed 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660. Presenter Donna Taggert also offers free personal nutritional education 11 a.m. on the day she is at the center. Appointments required. Call 240-538-6539.
More Energy, Better Memory workshop will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Presenter Judi Lyons will discuss how to activate wakefulness, motivation and quick memory recall any time of day with fun body-brain teasers. The class is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click “View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs” or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Managing Medications Safely (Plus Vaccines) will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Presenters will be Health Watch Coordinators Elaine Green and Kathy Blanchette. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
“Medal of Honor” will be screened 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The video traces the history of the Medal of Honor from its inception during the Civil War through the Iraq War. The 90-minute film includes stories of Sgt. Paul Smith who died protecting his company at the Baghdad Airport; a Holocaust survivor who single-handedly defended a hill during the Korean War; a Navy SEAL and veteran of the Vietnam War who swam for two hours in the ocean carrying his wounded comrades to safety; and a Marine at Iwo Jima who used a flamethrower to silence seven Japanese bunkers. Includes the story of the woman who won the Medal during the Civil War and then lost it. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Basket Weaving: Snowman will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Display the basket at home or gift it to a loved one. Beginner to intermediate skill level with reasonable hand dexterity required. Registration required. The cost is $30. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs” or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A holiday bazaar open to the public will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Made and sold by local merchants and artists at the center.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com
Loffler Book Club will discuss Beth Duke’s “Tapestry” 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
The Elephant in the Room grief program will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Grief can sometimes feel like the “elephant in the room;” Everyone knows it’s there, but nobody wants to acknowledge it. Mechanicsville-based grief counselor Melinda Ruppert will be the presenter. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs” or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
A Thanksgiving luncheon will be held at each center Thursday, Nov. 17. Call the center you would like to dine at by Nov. 14 to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about cyber security 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at North Beach Senior Center.
Line dance with the SOMD Boot Scooters 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
The book club will discuss Leah Weiss’s “If the Creek Don’t Rise” 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
A nature talk on turkeys will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at North Beach Senior Center.
Guided relaxation exercises will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Make beaded jewelry 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create Christmas cards 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $5 per person. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A sing-along with the Variety Players will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Yoga classes will be offered at the senior centers. Some classes require a fee. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the senior centers by scheduling a tour, learning what programs are offered and meeting others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.