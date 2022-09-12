St. Mary’s
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is now offering evening hours and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. top 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey/.
The newly-formed Loffler Sunshine Singers chorus group meets 10 a.m. Thursdays. The group is currently working oin holiday songs. Open to men and women ages 50 and older and no auditions, sign-up or music reading experience required. . Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Mat yoga will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Improve inner awareness, physical balance and flexibility, muscle strength and tone while reducing stress. Try the first class for free then purchase a Fitness Card for $35, which is good for 10 classes. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held online 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Trained instructor Debbie Buckler will introduce a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. Registration required. Contact Keilan Ruppert at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103 or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.
Basket Weaving: Antique Bobbin Handle will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Experienced basket artisan Pam King will demonstrate how to make a decorative basket using a repurposed, antique wooden bobbin as a handle. Designed for those with a beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity is required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19; Monday, Oct. 17; Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Watercolor painting will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Instructor T.L. Ford will demonstrate how to paint a birdhouse. All levels welcome. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
An Autumn bazaar and craft sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Open to the public.
Water bottle basket weaving will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Experience the basics of basket weaving and create a useful and beautiful treasure. The cost is $20, and includes instructions and a complete kit. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Beginner Bridge classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon Mondays Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The course will cover the basics of Contract Bridge. Class size is limited and registration required. Participants are required to attend all six classes. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The book tells the story of a young woman coming of age after a turbulent upbringing. At a young age she strikes out on her own, relying on her wits and love of song writing.
Fall bird feeding will be discussed 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The presenter will be Wild Birds Unlimited owner Barb Whipkey. Learn how to help birds prepare for cooler weather by creating a refuge in your yard. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660. To reserve lunch during the course, which is $6 or by donation for ages 60 and older, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1657.
A free community health & wellness fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the University of Maryland – Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California. Health screenings, mini massages, collection of unwanted medicines, document shredder and COVID-19 boosters and flu shots. Bring an insurance card to get the flu shot. Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair to register in advance.
Weave a festive skull basket 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Instructor Pam King will demonstrate how to make a multicolored decorative basket with a “day of the dead” Latin-style skull. For beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity needed. The cost is $30. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Create tempered glass mosaic artwork 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience is necessary. The cost is $30. Registration required. for the class is $30. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Calvert
Create a sunflower painting 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at North Beach Senior Center.
Word association games will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Challenge your brain with word games 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
The Book club will discuss Lisa Hawthorne’s “The Book of Lost Friends” 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create a Mason jar scarecrow 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $10. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
“Elvis” The Movie will play 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at North Beach Senior Center.
Play songs with others in a circle group 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Make a flower arrangement with Chesapeake Garden Club 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Showstoppers will perform 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at North Beach Senior Center.
Fresh Conversations will be held monthly at all senior centers about trending nutrition topics and tips on how to stay active and independent. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Yoga classes are offered at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 and Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Hand, Knee, and Foot players are needed at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn about the senior centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.