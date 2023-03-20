St. Mary’s
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Dungeons and Dragons will be held 5 p.m. Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Open Art Studio will be available 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Work on an arts or crafts project and socialize with others. No instructor will be present. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
A newly-formed crochet club will meet 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month bat the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials not included.
A beginner fine arts acrylic class will be held 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience necessary. The cost is $15 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Frauds & Scams will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Lt. Douglas Mills of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide crucial information on recognizing frauds and scams and how to prevent them. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Cycling Without Age will be offering four rides Thursday, April 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Rides are 45 minutes in length. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115, or go to www.cyclingwithoutage.com.
A Shred & Medication Take-Back Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Painting workshops will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Northern Senior Activity Center, and Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Artist T.L. Ford will discuss the use of professional grade supplies, wet-in-wet technique, color mixing and blending. No experience necessary and supplies provided. The cost is $25 for each workshop. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
The Sleep-Nutrition Connection will be held Monday, April 11, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660. Presenter Donna Taggert also offers free personal education 11 a.m. on the same day. Appointments required. Text or call 240-538-6539.
Insurance 101 will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Find out what to know about insurance and the many types available from the agency that is designed to protect you. Limited seating. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
A safe driving class will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program will cover roundabouts, pavement markings, stop sign compliance, red light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt, and turn signal use. Registration required. Class is $25, #20 for AARP members; and lunch is $6, and by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Calvert
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn dances to new and old songs while exercising.
The Bootleggers will perform live 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Create art out of recycled items 10 a.m, Friday, April 14, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-27549.
An intergenerational Easter egg hunt will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Fresh Conversations will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, roast beef, and Polish sausage. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.