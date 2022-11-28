St. Mary’s
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Elves are needed to help make door prizes for the End of Year Bingo at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. If you have sewing skills, can use a glue gun, or can work with acrylic paints. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
A holiday bazaar open to the public will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Items are made and sold by local merchants and artists at the senior center.
Make a holiday charcuterie board 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Loffler Senior Activity Center and then enjoy it with a glass of sparkling grape juice. The cost is $10 and space is limited to eight participants. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers will perform at the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Christmas Party Friday, Dec. 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The group practices 10 a.m. Thursdays and needs more singers. Email Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Customize your Christmas ornaments 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Paint, glitter and more. The cost is $10 and includes three ornaments and supplies. For all skill levels. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Dine on breakfast made by Ginger Quade 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $5 and includes Christmas casserole with a side of hashbrowns, biscuit, fresh fruit and a sweet roll. Registration required. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Make a Christmas wreath 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Shelley Russell of Sunnyside Florals will demonstrate how to create a custom wreath using a 24-inch artificial base with fresh greenery, berries, pods, and dried flowers, with finishing bow. The cost is $60 and all materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs” or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Paint with watercolors 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn wet-in-wet and other techniques for a soft, feathery effect as well as color mixing and blending. No experience necessary. Instructor is experienced artist T.L. Ford. The cost is $25 and all supplies included. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Fresh Conversations will be held each month at all senior centers about trending nutrition topics and tips on how to stay active and independent. December’s topic is The Sunshine Vitamin and the Connection with Depression. Free. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
A winter painting class will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $7. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Make a craft with fresh greens 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Holiday craft day will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Make holiday ornaments. The cost for lunch is $12. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card game 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior center and Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center. or at Calvert Pines Senior Center, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. The game is similar to Canasta.
Oil paint with others 1 p.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center. The cost is $15 Call 410-586-2748.
A holiday luncheon will be held Friday, Dec. 16, at each senior center. Call the center where you plan to attend by Dec. 9. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the winter solstice with North Beach Director of Eco-Tourism Lisa Garrett 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at North Beach Senior Center.
A festive sweater fashion show will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Play games with others.
A crazy gift exchange will be held 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Bring a gift worth $10. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.