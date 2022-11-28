St. Mary’s

Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.