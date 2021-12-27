St. Mary’s
All senior activity centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24; Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31.
Nutrition Presentation & Counseling with Donna Taggert will host a discussion titled Eating for Thyroid 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, and 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The talks are free, but registration is required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075. Taggert will also be offering free personal nutritional counseling at 11 a.m. on the days she is at the activity centers. To make an appointment, call 240-538-6539.
A free 7-week Brain.e.ology program will be held 2 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 4 through Feb. 15, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Understand how your brain works and learn tools to incorporate daily brain fitness activities. Space is limited. Registration begins Dec. 20. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Play with Watercolors will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Artist T.L. Ford will explain the basics of watercolor painting. No experience or drawing skills needed. The cost is $20 per class and all materials are provided. for each class is $20 per class. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A book discussion on Allen Bradley’s “Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
A video titled “Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words” will be screened 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The video tells the improbable story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who couldn't get a job despite graduating first in her law school class in a tie and making Law Review at Harvard and Columbia Law Schools, became an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Registration required. Space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A new bible study group will meet 10:30 a.m. Fridays beginning Jan. 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The non-denominational, Christian-based scripture group will be led by Phil Benedict, who is a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and who has spent most of his life teaching the Bible in churches as well as two rehabilitation organizations. The first sessions will focus on the gospel of John and a portion of each meeting will be dedicated to prayer. Open to all. Registration not required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1658.
Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 18 to Feb. 10, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements on each side in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. The sessions are free, but a commitment to attend all sessions is required. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 and leave a message on our reservation line to sign up.
A book discussion Elizabeth Gilbert’s “City of Girls” will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Holiday decorating videos are currently available. Many ideas can be done in minutes with items that may be on hand. Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=PACxQkDF86Q&t=122s
Calvert
The Calvert Library Bookmobile will be at Calvert Pines Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3; and the North Beach Senior Center 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Wheelchair access available and a cart can be rolled off the vehicle with library offerings for browsing.
Trivia Day will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Legal aid will be available to individuals ages 60 and over at Calvert Pines Senior Center 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Speak with an expert about Advance Directives, debt and consumer problems, tenant issues, disability payments and benefit denials. Appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Technology Basics will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn about Facetime, Zoom, your smartphone and have your questions answered Call 410-586-2748.
Fitness consultations from the staff at CalvertHealth will be available 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Southern Pines Senior Center. Call 410-586-2748.
Each senior center has a fitness room with equipment such as treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, and light weights for seniors. Free, but participants must sign a waiver and take an orientation to participate. Call North Beach at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines at 410-586-274.
A Bible study group is held 1 p.m. Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, and 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Calvert Pines Senior Center. A senior-led Christian Conversations program is held 11 a.m. Thursdays at the Southern Pines Senior Center.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels once a month in Calvert County. Call 410-535-4606, Ext. 124.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.