St. Mary’s

Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays March 21 through April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but a commitment for all eight classes required. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.