Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays March 21 through April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but a commitment for all eight classes required. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Zumba Gold will be held 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This class is for active older adults who are looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original Latin-inspired dance moves at lower-intensity. Choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes.
Explore watercolors 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Artist T.L. Ford will discuss the use of professional grade supplies, learn wet-in-wet technique as well as color mixing and blending for the soft, feathery effect trademark look of watercolors. No experience necessary and supplies provided. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
3D acrylic flower painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Try an easy painting technique that requires no previous experience. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to owww.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A St. Patrick’s Day luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northern Senior Activity Center. Have a meal, games, door prizes, special dessert and live entertainment by Just Us 2. The cost is a $5, by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Watch the film “Elie Wiesel, First Person, Singular” 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate reflects upon his life, work, and concerns for mankind's future. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Deadline for registering a centenarian is March 17. The annual Centenarian Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, 45779 Fire Department Lane in California. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10 and are allowed a maximum of three guests. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Spring Organizing Tips will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Local professional organizer Wendy Small will provide tips and tricks for organizing. Handouts will be available. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Community Shred & Medication Take-Back Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Paint a bluebird 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $9 and supplies are provided. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Southern Pines Book Club will discuss Carol Chaben’s “Into the Abyss: An Extraordinary True Story” 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Celebrate St. Patricks Day noon Thursday, March 16, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. A corned beef luncheon and music by Irish fiddler Kaitlyn Likas. Registration required by March 14. Call 410-535-4606.
A community resource fair will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Demonstrations, giveaways and advice. Family-friendly. Call 410-535-1600, ext. 2460.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.