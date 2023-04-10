Zumba Gold will be held 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This class is for active older adults who are looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original Latin-inspired dance moves at lower-intensity. Choreography focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes.
Physical Therapy: New Technologies will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Dr. Michael O’Brien will provide information on the latest physical therapy technology, including aquatics, laser, cupping, dry needling and more. A Q&A session will follow. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The White Rose, 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway. The St. Mary’s County Officer of the Year from each agency will receive recognitions from the commissioners, Gov. Wes Moore, Senate, House of Delegates, Triad/SALT Council and more. Free, and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Fredrik Backman’s “A Man Called Ove” 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The crochet club will meet 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month bat the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials not included.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Dungeons and Dragons will be held 5 p.m. Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Calvert
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Boot camp exercise classes will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Beginners welcome.
Creative writing classes will be held monthly at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper. For more information on times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn dances to new and old songs while exercising.
Create art out of recycled items 10 a.m, Friday, April 14, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-27549.
Fresh Conversations program will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, roast beef, and Polish sausage. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.