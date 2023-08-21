Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. This month’s topic will be Medicare Enrollment Period, which is when to sign up for Medicare for the first time, when to make changes and how to be aware of medical identity theft. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Free Trishaw rides will be available from Cycling Without Age 9 a.m. to noon to Thursday, Sept. 17. Rides will be given from the Northern Senior Activity Center to The Barns at New Market in Charlotte Hall. A signed waiver is required before the ride departs. Reservations required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115, or for more information about Cycling Without Age, go to www.cyclingwithoutage.org.
A trip to a Blue Crabs baseball game will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Watch the Blue Crabs play the High Point Rockers in a luxury suite with AC, private bathroom, and outdoor stadium seating and a catered dinner. The cost is $55 and registeration is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce and frozen meat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at U-Haul Moving & Storage, 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
A Bavarian Bazaar craft and vendor sale will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Open to the public.
A trip to the Waterford Fair will be held Sunday, Oct. 8. The bus will depart the Loffler senior Activity Center 8:30 a.m. and return about 7 p.m. Enjoy demonstrations by contemporary and traditional craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic property tours, talks and workshops and entertainment. Tickets include motorcoach transportation, event tickets, snacks and water on the bus and taxes and gratuities. Seats are limited. Registration begins Aug. 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Play billiards with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced classes are held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays or advanced Scrabble 10 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.