Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. This month’s topic will be Medicare Enrollment Period, which is when to sign up for Medicare for the first time, when to make changes and how to be aware of medical identity theft. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.


  

