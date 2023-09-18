St. Mary’s

Meridians of the Body: Healthy Flow & Movement will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The informative and physical workshop, which is open to all skill levels, is an introduction to the 12 principal energetic channels in the body through which the life-energy known as “qi” or “chi” flows and help restore optimum energy-flow, deter illness, and support radiant health and well-being. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.


  

