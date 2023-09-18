St. Mary’s
Meridians of the Body: Healthy Flow & Movement will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The informative and physical workshop, which is open to all skill levels, is an introduction to the 12 principal energetic channels in the body through which the life-energy known as “qi” or “chi” flows and help restore optimum energy-flow, deter illness, and support radiant health and well-being. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Make pom pom pillows 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $12 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make an autumn-inspired acrylic painting on wood 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The cost is $25 and includes all materials. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging to register.
Floral arranging will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $45 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Learn how to paint with acrylics 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The painting will be an autumn tree scene. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Starry Messenger” 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Centers. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A trip to the Waterford Fair will be held Sunday, Oct. 8. The bus will depart the Loffler senior Activity Center 8:30 a.m. and return about 7 p.m. Enjoy demonstrations by contemporary and traditional craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic property tours, talks and workshops and entertainment. Tickets include motorcoach transportation, event tickets, snacks and water on the bus and taxes and gratuities. Seats are limited. Registration begins Aug. 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Wii bowling league will run 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 10 through Nov. 21, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. There will be no bowling Oct. 31 and prizes will be awarded Nov. 28. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A community health and wellness fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the University of Maryland - Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California. Body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure screenings, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens will be collected. Bring an insurance card. Register in advance to be eligible to win a prize. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/healthfair/ or contact 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A Halloween dance will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Dancing, costume contest, light refreshments and music by DJ Psyborg. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Play casual Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays or advanced Scrabble 10 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Boot camp exercise classes will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Beginners welcome.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Adventures in Art classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local artist Suzanne Shelden will teach you how to paint and improve your painting techniques. The cost is $15.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters