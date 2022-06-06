St. Mary’s
A chorale singing group will meet 10:30 a.m. Thursdays on Thursdays, June 16 and 30, and July 14 and 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The chorale is under the direction of Joyce Haderly. No experience necessary.
Make a wooden front porch sign 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. There will be a choice of four different designs. The cost is $25 each session and includes all supplies. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A monthly grief support group will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Grief counselor Melinda Ruppert works with individuals, couples and families and her approach is one of companioning and walking alongside those who experience. Registration required each month. The group meets the second Thursday of each month Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Learn watercolor basics 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience or drawing skills necessary and materials are provided. The theme is Forest Mushrooms. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click “Online Senior Activities Centers Registration” or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Have Fun, Feel Good! Will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Presenter Mary Tennyson will share ideas on participating in activities to help support healthy aging. Free, but limited space. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Dads, Donuts & Cars, Coffee will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Celebrate Father’s Day by checking out some classic cars from a local car club. If interested in bringing your car, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A dad’s lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Old-style music, dad jokes and a giveaway. The cost is by donation. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A Stronger Memory 12-week program will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The 10:30 a.m. Friday classes will have weekly check-ins at all three senior activity centers. The program consists of simple daily activities such as math, reading aloud and writing to engage the working memory and trigger brain activity for those with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia or wanting to ensure better brain health. Workbooks will be provided and participants will earn incentives along the way. Registration required. The program is free but a commitment to complete the course is needed. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Coping with Illness and Age-Related Memory Loss will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. There is a suggested donation of $5 for the class. You can now use the online registration at www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click “Online Senior Activities Centers Registration.” Call the Reservation Request Line at 301-475-4200, ext. 1075 if you need assistance with registration.
Burgers & Bingo will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 27. Grandparents and their school-age grandchildren are invited to a kid-friendly hamburger lunch and a special game of Bingo afterward. Regular lunch fees apply. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A mom and pop breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a playful tribute to the role of a parent. Free, but space is limited. Registration begins June 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Calvert
24U Band will perform 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at North Beach Senior Center.
A Father’s Day breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Creative writing classes will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Southern Pines Senior Center, and 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 15, at North Beach Senior Center. Call Southern Pines at 410-586-2748 or North Beach at 410-257-4549.
Low-impact exercise classes will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center and North Beach Senior Center.
Yoga classes are offered at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or by email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.