St. Mary’s
A Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
What is the Supply Chain? will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the supply chain and what it means to consumers, and follow a product through the network, the processes involved until it arrives on shelves. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging, select View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs and click Then LIFE, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 5433.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials and instruction provided. The cost is $4. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Insurance 101 will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Find out what to know about insurance and the many types available from the agency that is designed to protect you. Limited seating. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Paint a spring flowerpot 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience necessary. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Coffee with the Sheriff will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn about the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or discuss issues that affect public/personal safety with Sheriff Steven A. Hall. A Q&A will follow. Registration required. session. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Spring gardening safety will be discussed 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1600.
Paint flower wine glasses will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Hand paint wine glasses to look like flowers. No experience required. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Fredrik Backman’s “A Man Called Ove” 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Boot camp exercise classes will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Beginners welcome.
Creative writing classes will be held monthly at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper. For more information on times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn dances to new and old songs while exercising.
Create art out of recycled items 10 a.m, Friday, April 14, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-27549.
Fresh Conversations program will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, roast beef, and Polish sausage. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.