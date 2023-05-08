A pouring paint class will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience required and wear old clothes. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays beginning May 26, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve your memory by stimulating your prefrontal cortex using simple activities- math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, you can alternatively contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Matter of Balance will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through May 25, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The award-winning program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free, but registration and commitment to attend all classes is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch by Mission BBQ. This year’s presentations include:
• You Are What You Eat - Nutrition Forum 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron of the St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
• The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care by Theron Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.
A new collage group will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Garvey Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards to send to friends and family. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.
Calvert
Learn about animal mothers with Lisa Garrett 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at North Beach Senior Center.
Play chess with or learn how to play 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
A local handpan musician will provide guided relaxation 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
An AARP safe drivers course will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn ways to stay safe on the road. The cost is $20 for AARP members, $35 for nonmembers.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.