St. Mary’s
A new chorale singing group will meet 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, and July 14 and 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The chorale is under the direction of Joyce Haderly. No experience necessary.
Dads, Donuts & Cars, Coffee will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Celebrate Father’s Day by checking out some classic cars from a local car club. If interested in bringing your car, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A dad’s lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Old-style music, dad jokes and a giveaway. The cost is by donation. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A Stronger Memory 12-week program will begin 10:30 a.m. Fridays beginning June 17, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The classes will have weekly check-ins at all three senior activity centers. The program consists of simple daily activities such as math, reading aloud and writing to engage the working memory and trigger brain activity for those with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia or wanting to ensure better brain health. Workbooks will be provided and participants will earn incentives along the way. Registration required. Free, but a commitment to complete the course is needed. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Coping with Illness and Age-Related Memory Loss will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. There is a suggested donation of $5 for the class. You can now use the online registration at www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click “Online Senior Activities Centers Registration.” Call the Reservation Request Line at 301-475-4200, ext. 1075 if you need assistance with registration.
Burgers & Bingo will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 27. Grandparents and their school-age grandchildren are invited to a kid-friendly hamburger lunch and a special game of Bingo afterward. Regular lunch fees apply. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The book club is reading “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson during the month ofd June and will discuss the book 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center.The thriller is about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com
A mom and pop breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a playful tribute to the role of a parent. Free, but space is limited. Registration begins June 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Jimi Simon will perform 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Dress in red, white and blue. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The farmer’s market nutrition program coupon distribution will be available starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Leonardtown branch. Tickers are first-come first-served. Eligible residents aged 60 and alder must present:
• A photo identification card which indicates proof of current residence in St. Mary’s County or a recent electric or water bill, etc. will be acceptable.
• A proxy designation may be completed if participant cannot attend a distribution. Proxys may apply on behalf of a participant, permitted the following documentation is provided:
• A completed copy of a current SFMNP application, which is signed by the senior participant (can be obtained in advance by calling the number below)
• A copy of the senior participant’s identification
• The proxy’s photo identification
Annual household income for a single person household can not be more than $25,142 or $33,874 for a 2-person household. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1072.
A monthly grief support group will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Grief counselor Melinda Ruppert works with individuals, couples and families and her approach is one of companioning and walking alongside those who experience. Registration required each month. The group meets the second Thursday of each month Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Play your instrument in a song circle 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Southern Pines senior Center.
Learn how to identify online scams 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Exercise your brain with brainteasers and riddles 11 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Boot camp classes are held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center.
Rock art will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Create a personalized piece of beaded jewelry 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Play chess 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. All levels welcome.
The Bootleggers Band will perform 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Pajama Day will be held starting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at North Beach Senior Center, Thursday, June 30. Wear your PJs and play classic board games.
Play bocce ball 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Creative writing classes will be held at the North Beach and Southern Senior Center. Call Southern Pines at 410-586-2748 or North Beach at 410-257-4549.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or by email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.