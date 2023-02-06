St. Mary’s
Watch a trio of Black History Month-themed movies at Northern Senior Activity Center. HBO’s “King in the Wilderness” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 10,; Netflix’s “13th” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 17; and “Lilies of the Field” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 24. Space is limited. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Heart health will be discussed 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Loffler Senior Activity center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660. Presenter Donna Taggert will also offer free personal nutritional education 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. For an appointment, call or text 240-538-6539.
Learn the basics of watercolor painting in a relaxing, informal setting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience or drawing skills are necessary and everything you need is provided. The theme of the painting for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1:30 p.m. will be Jungle Leaves. The cost for each class will be $25.
Surprising Health Challenges of Aging and Aging Successfully will be discussed 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Aging bodies take longer to recover from illnesses and can sometimes make one more vulnerable in unexpected ways but awareness and knowledge can give you an edge in prevention and quicker recovery. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Trust & Relationships will be discussed 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The talk is part of the Mental Health Series. Registration required. Suggested donation is $5.
A cornhole tournament will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The game requires good dexterity, throwing and hand-eye coordination. The winner will receive a prize. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Winter & Spring Well-being: A 5 Element Qigong & Yoga workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The elements represent what is in Nature — Water, Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal — and are associated with the kidneys, liver, heart, spleen, lungs, emotions and more. Presenters Paty Massón and Judi Lyons will transform the concepts into a practice of Qigong and Yoga. The cost is $20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Phillipp Meyer’s “American Rust” 2 p.m. Friday, march 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The book tells the story of two young men bound to the town by family, responsibility, inertia, and the beauty around them, who dream of a future beyond the factories and abandoned homes. Contact Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Boot camp exercise classes will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Beginners welcome.
Create origami hearts 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Southern Pines. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
24U will perform live 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at at North Beach Senior Center.
A Valentine’s Day luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Jimi Simon will perform live music and lunch will be served at noon. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Creative writing classes will be held throughout February at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts and experiences on paper. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.