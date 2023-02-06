St. Mary’s

Watch a trio of Black History Month-themed movies at Northern Senior Activity Center. HBO’s “King in the Wilderness” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 10,; Netflix’s “13th” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 17; and “Lilies of the Field” will be shown noon, Friday, Feb. 24. Space is limited. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.